- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|WINQ26
|142
|WINM26
|72
|BITN26
|36
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|WINQ26
|929
|WINM26
|768
|BITN26
|1
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|WINQ26
|9.1K
|WINM26
|7.7K
|BITN26
|-18K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ClearInvestimentos-CLEAR" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
PsiqueTrader Brooks GPT
🤖 Robô de Price Action com Inteligência Artificial (GPT), desenvolvido para operar de forma automática com foco em contexto de mercado e gerenciamento de risco.
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Transparência
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