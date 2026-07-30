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Eneias Santos Costa

PsiqueTrader

Eneias Santos Costa
Eneias Santos Costa

Eneias Santos Costa

0 reviews
Reliability
14 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2026 128%
ClearInvestimentos-CLEAR
1:1
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
250
Profit Trades:
169 (67.60%)
Loss Trades:
81 (32.40%)
Best trade:
213.00 BRL
Worst trade:
-209.00 BRL
Gross Profit:
7 358.60 BRL (581 945 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 505.80 BRL (583 160 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (531.00 BRL)
Maximal consecutive profit:
589.00 BRL (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.25
Trading activity:
2.00%
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
26
Avg holding time:
18 minutes
Recovery Factor:
12.67
Long Trades:
110 (44.00%)
Short Trades:
140 (56.00%)
Profit Factor:
2.10
Expected Payoff:
15.41 BRL
Average Profit:
43.54 BRL
Average Loss:
-43.28 BRL
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-29.40 BRL)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-245.00 BRL (2)
Monthly growth:
28.67%
Annual Forecast:
347.83%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 BRL
Maximal:
304.00 BRL (6.31%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
7.03% (245.00 BRL)
By Equity:
3.66% (237.00 BRL)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
WINQ26 142
WINM26 72
BITN26 36
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
WINQ26 929
WINM26 768
BITN26 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
WINQ26 9.1K
WINM26 7.7K
BITN26 -18K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +213.00 BRL
Worst trade: -209 BRL
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +531.00 BRL
Maximal consecutive loss: -29.40 BRL

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ClearInvestimentos-CLEAR" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ClearInvestimentos-CLEAR
2.50 × 26
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

PsiqueTrader Brooks GPT

🤖 Robô de Price Action com Inteligência Artificial (GPT), desenvolvido para operar de forma automática com foco em contexto de mercado e gerenciamento de risco.

✅ 100% Automatizado
✅ Price Action + IA
✅ Gestão Inteligente de Risco
✅ Operações disciplinadas

Transparência

Deseja validar o desempenho deste sinal?

Acesse nosso site oficial e conheça todos os recursos, planos e funcionalidades da Metodologia do PsiqueTrader Brooks GPT. 

🌐 www.psiquetrader.com.br


Desejamos sucesso em tudo, Principalmente em Sua Alma. 


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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
PsiqueTrader
50 USD per month
128%
0
0
USD
6.9K
BRL
14
97%
250
67%
2%
2.09
15.41
BRL
7%
1:1
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.