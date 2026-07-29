- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
17
Profit Trades:
6 (35.29%)
Loss Trades:
11 (64.71%)
Best trade:
43.92 EUR
Worst trade:
-22.32 EUR
Gross Profit:
118.96 EUR (3 130 pips)
Gross Loss:
-134.02 EUR (4 258 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
3 (83.57 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
83.57 EUR (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.04
Trading activity:
42.22%
Max deposit load:
25.40%
Latest trade:
16 hours ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
9 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.16
Long Trades:
3 (17.65%)
Short Trades:
14 (82.35%)
Profit Factor:
0.89
Expected Payoff:
-0.89 EUR
Average Profit:
19.83 EUR
Average Loss:
-12.18 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-67.12 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-67.12 EUR (6)
Monthly growth:
-0.60%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
76.81 EUR
Maximal:
92.37 EUR (3.67%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.67% (92.32 EUR)
By Equity:
0.62% (15.57 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|QQQ
|9
|EURUSD
|8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|QQQ
|29
|EURUSD
|-46
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|QQQ
|-132
|EURUSD
|-1K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +43.92 EUR
Worst trade: -22 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +83.57 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -67.12 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.00 × 2
|
FXOpen-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
FOREX.comCA-Live 532
|0.00 × 1
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.15 × 33
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.21 × 14
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.22 × 1271
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|0.75 × 326
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.90 × 10
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|1.83 × 6
|
VantageFXInternational-Live
|2.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|2.00 × 3
|
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
|2.00 × 1
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|2.86 × 195
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|3.00 × 1
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|3.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-MT5 2
|3.00 × 1
|
GBEbrokers-LIVE
|3.00 × 1
|
FPMarkets-Live
|4.00 × 2
|
TickmillUK-Live
|4.00 × 1
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|4.00 × 7
|
Binary.com-Server
|4.33 × 3
|
XMGlobal-MT5 4
|5.70 × 147
Forex trading strategies using data analytics and machine learning methodologies.
Risk: 1% per trade
Max DD 20%
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-1%
0
0
USD
USD
2.5K
EUR
EUR
2
100%
17
35%
42%
0.88
-0.89
EUR
EUR
4%
1:200