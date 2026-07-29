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Spyridon Chatzinikolaou

Smothered M8

Spyridon Chatzinikolaou
Spyridon Chatzinikolaou

Spyridon Chatzinikolaou

0 reviews
2 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 -1%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
17
Profit Trades:
6 (35.29%)
Loss Trades:
11 (64.71%)
Best trade:
43.92 EUR
Worst trade:
-22.32 EUR
Gross Profit:
118.96 EUR (3 130 pips)
Gross Loss:
-134.02 EUR (4 258 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
3 (83.57 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
83.57 EUR (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.04
Trading activity:
42.22%
Max deposit load:
25.40%
Latest trade:
16 hours ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
9 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.16
Long Trades:
3 (17.65%)
Short Trades:
14 (82.35%)
Profit Factor:
0.89
Expected Payoff:
-0.89 EUR
Average Profit:
19.83 EUR
Average Loss:
-12.18 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-67.12 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-67.12 EUR (6)
Monthly growth:
-0.60%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
76.81 EUR
Maximal:
92.37 EUR (3.67%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.67% (92.32 EUR)
By Equity:
0.62% (15.57 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
QQQ 9
EURUSD 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
QQQ 29
EURUSD -46
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
QQQ -132
EURUSD -1K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +43.92 EUR
Worst trade: -22 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +83.57 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -67.12 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 2
FXOpen-MT5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
FOREX.comCA-Live 532
0.00 × 1
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
0.15 × 33
VTMarkets-Live
0.21 × 14
Darwinex-Live
0.22 × 1271
PrimeCodex-MT5
0.75 × 326
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.90 × 10
Exness-MT5Real31
1.83 × 6
VantageFXInternational-Live
2.00 × 1
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
2.00 × 3
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
2.00 × 1
AdmiralMarkets-Live
2.86 × 195
Ava-Real 1-MT5
3.00 × 1
BlackBullMarkets-Live
3.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 2
3.00 × 1
GBEbrokers-LIVE
3.00 × 1
FPMarkets-Live
4.00 × 2
TickmillUK-Live
4.00 × 1
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
4.00 × 7
Binary.com-Server
4.33 × 3
XMGlobal-MT5 4
5.70 × 147
9 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

Forex trading strategies using data analytics and machine learning methodologies.


Risk: 1% per trade

Max DD 20%



No reviews
2026.07.30 08:16
Share of trading days is too low
2026.07.30 08:16
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.07.30 08:16
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.30 07:17
Share of trading days is too low
2026.07.30 07:17
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.07.30 07:17
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.29 23:16
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 3 days. This comprises 3.9% of days out of the 77 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.29 23:16
80% of trades performed within 2 days. This comprises 2.6% of days out of the 77 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.29 23:16
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Smothered M8
30 USD per month
-1%
0
0
USD
2.5K
EUR
2
100%
17
35%
42%
0.88
-0.89
EUR
4%
1:200
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