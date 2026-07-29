- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
11
Profit Trades:
6 (54.54%)
Loss Trades:
5 (45.45%)
Best trade:
9.89 EUR
Worst trade:
-5.32 EUR
Gross Profit:
26.05 EUR (215 470 pips)
Gross Loss:
-15.29 EUR (155 796 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (12.45 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
12.45 EUR (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.21
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
3.45%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
15
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
0.74
Long Trades:
5 (45.45%)
Short Trades:
6 (54.55%)
Profit Factor:
1.70
Expected Payoff:
0.98 EUR
Average Profit:
4.34 EUR
Average Loss:
-3.06 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-14.60 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-14.60 EUR (4)
Monthly growth:
0.54%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 EUR
Maximal:
14.60 EUR (0.72%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.72% (14.60 EUR)
By Equity:
3.63% (73.39 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|ETHUSD
|3
|BTCUSD
|2
|US500
|2
|GER40
|2
|SOLUSD
|1
|XAUUSD
|1
|
1 2 3
|
1 2 3
|
1 2 3
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|ETHUSD
|3
|BTCUSD
|19
|US500
|-6
|GER40
|-10
|SOLUSD
|-1
|XAUUSD
|8
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|ETHUSD
|8.5K
|BTCUSD
|206K
|US500
|-64K
|GER40
|-91K
|SOLUSD
|-799
|XAUUSD
|796
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +9.89 EUR
Worst trade: -5 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +12.45 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -14.60 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FPTradingLLC-Live4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|0.00 × 3
|
VantageInternational-Live 22
|0.00 × 2
|
EGlobalTrade-Classic3
|0.20 × 5
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live4
|1.04 × 75
|
VantageMarkets-Live 12
|2.00 × 1
|
Axi-US12-Live
|5.75 × 4
|
Axi.SVG-US10-Live
|7.49 × 86
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|8.25 × 4
|
FPMarketsSC-Live4
|11.80 × 70
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
|12.50 × 2
|
Fyntura-Live
|13.18 × 28
|
GoMarkets-Real 10
|13.20 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|14.21 × 70
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live3
|16.48 × 21
|
RoboForex-ProCent-2
|17.27 × 15
|
OctaFX-Real3
|23.00 × 4
|
Swissquote-Live2
|29.33 × 3
Swing strategy
professional tools: Vwap , heatmap , footprint , CVD
MACRO focus on crypto , index , commodities
10 years of experience
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
1%
0
0
USD
USD
2K
EUR
EUR
2
0%
11
54%
100%
1.70
0.98
EUR
EUR
4%
1:500