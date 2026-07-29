This automated trading system is built around two complementary trading bots running simultaneously across multiple Forex currency pairs. Each bot follows its own trading approach, helping to diversify market opportunities and avoid relying on a single strategy.

Risk management is a key part of the system. Every trade is opened with a limited level of exposure, helping to protect capital and reduce the impact of market volatility. The bots continuously monitor market conditions, identify setups that match their criteria, and execute trades automatically without manual intervention.

By combining different trading strategies and multiple currency pairs, the system aims to achieve consistent long-term performance while maintaining disciplined risk management. The focus is on capital preservation, stability, and steady account growth rather than pursuing high-risk, short-term gains.