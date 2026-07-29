- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY
|103
|USDCAD
|97
|NZDUSD
|84
|GBPUSD
|67
|AUDUSD
|64
|AUDCAD
|58
|NZDCAD
|57
|EURUSD
|35
|GBPCHF
|35
|USDCHF
|31
|AUDNZD
|22
|EURCHF
|5
|EURGBP
|4
|GBPCAD
|2
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDJPY
|549
|USDCAD
|293
|NZDUSD
|186
|GBPUSD
|187
|AUDUSD
|125
|AUDCAD
|151
|NZDCAD
|128
|EURUSD
|66
|GBPCHF
|189
|USDCHF
|40
|AUDNZD
|65
|EURCHF
|-23
|EURGBP
|-12
|GBPCAD
|-1
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDJPY
|6.1K
|USDCAD
|3K
|NZDUSD
|27
|GBPUSD
|2.3K
|AUDUSD
|524
|AUDCAD
|198
|NZDCAD
|-5.8K
|EURUSD
|2.4K
|GBPCHF
|1.3K
|USDCHF
|326
|AUDNZD
|-2.1K
|EURCHF
|-277
|EURGBP
|-122
|GBPCAD
|-20
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live17" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|0.08 × 26
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.20 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live14
|0.24 × 17
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.49 × 307
|
ICMarkets-Live14
|0.50 × 32
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.50 × 10
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.63 × 1805
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.75 × 8
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|0.77 × 2140
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|0.82 × 61
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.87 × 790
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.89 × 18
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|1.00 × 1999
|
FPTradingLLC-Live4
|1.17 × 6
|
LiteForex-ECN.com
|1.58 × 12
|
RoboForex-ECN
|2.24 × 1027
|
Pepperstone-Edge07
|2.29 × 58
|
TradersWay-Live
|3.58 × 31
|
OctaInvestamaIDN-BRJ-Real1
|4.30 × 61
|
XMGlobal-Real 35
|4.32 × 22
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|5.08 × 12
|
PlaceATrade-Real-4
|5.57 × 676
|
FBS-Real-5
|7.00 × 2
|
RSGFinance-Live
|7.03 × 66
|
RoboForex-ProCent-8
|8.14 × 124
This automated trading system is built around two complementary trading bots running simultaneously across multiple Forex currency pairs. Each bot follows its own trading approach, helping to diversify market opportunities and avoid relying on a single strategy.
Risk management is a key part of the system. Every trade is opened with a limited level of exposure, helping to protect capital and reduce the impact of market volatility. The bots continuously monitor market conditions, identify setups that match their criteria, and execute trades automatically without manual intervention.
By combining different trading strategies and multiple currency pairs, the system aims to achieve consistent long-term performance while maintaining disciplined risk management. The focus is on capital preservation, stability, and steady account growth rather than pursuing high-risk, short-term gains.
USD
EUR
EUR