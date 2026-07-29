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Martin Xavier-marie Gael Yves Caron

AlgoPipTrader

Martin Xavier-marie Gael Yves Caron
Martin Xavier-marie Gael Yves Caron

Martin Xavier-marie Gael Yves Caron

0 reviews
Reliability
23 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 60%
ICMarketsSC-Live17
1:500
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
664
Profit Trades:
526 (79.21%)
Loss Trades:
138 (20.78%)
Best trade:
498.47 EUR
Worst trade:
-149.65 EUR
Gross Profit:
4 337.85 EUR (51 007 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 632.19 EUR (43 697 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
35 (23.46 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
619.97 EUR (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
97.09%
Max deposit load:
3.65%
Latest trade:
11 hours ago
Trades per week:
38
Avg holding time:
21 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.90
Long Trades:
332 (50.00%)
Short Trades:
332 (50.00%)
Profit Factor:
1.65
Expected Payoff:
2.57 EUR
Average Profit:
8.25 EUR
Average Loss:
-19.07 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-588.66 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-588.66 EUR (5)
Monthly growth:
8.30%
Annual Forecast:
100.67%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 EUR
Maximal:
588.66 EUR (40.82%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.29% (588.66 EUR)
By Equity:
7.05% (775.54 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDJPY 103
USDCAD 97
NZDUSD 84
GBPUSD 67
AUDUSD 64
AUDCAD 58
NZDCAD 57
EURUSD 35
GBPCHF 35
USDCHF 31
AUDNZD 22
EURCHF 5
EURGBP 4
GBPCAD 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDJPY 549
USDCAD 293
NZDUSD 186
GBPUSD 187
AUDUSD 125
AUDCAD 151
NZDCAD 128
EURUSD 66
GBPCHF 189
USDCHF 40
AUDNZD 65
EURCHF -23
EURGBP -12
GBPCAD -1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDJPY 6.1K
USDCAD 3K
NZDUSD 27
GBPUSD 2.3K
AUDUSD 524
AUDCAD 198
NZDCAD -5.8K
EURUSD 2.4K
GBPCHF 1.3K
USDCHF 326
AUDNZD -2.1K
EURCHF -277
EURGBP -122
GBPCAD -20
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +498.47 EUR
Worst trade: -150 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +23.46 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -588.66 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live17" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.08 × 26
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.20 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live14
0.24 × 17
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.49 × 307
ICMarkets-Live14
0.50 × 32
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.50 × 10
ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.63 × 1805
ICMarkets-Live03
0.75 × 8
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.77 × 2140
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.82 × 61
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.87 × 790
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.89 × 18
ICMarketsSC-Live10
1.00 × 1999
FPTradingLLC-Live4
1.17 × 6
LiteForex-ECN.com
1.58 × 12
RoboForex-ECN
2.24 × 1027
Pepperstone-Edge07
2.29 × 58
TradersWay-Live
3.58 × 31
OctaInvestamaIDN-BRJ-Real1
4.30 × 61
XMGlobal-Real 35
4.32 × 22
ICMarketsSC-Live25
5.08 × 12
PlaceATrade-Real-4
5.57 × 676
FBS-Real-5
7.00 × 2
RSGFinance-Live
7.03 × 66
RoboForex-ProCent-8
8.14 × 124
1 more...
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This automated trading system is built around two complementary trading bots running simultaneously across multiple Forex currency pairs. Each bot follows its own trading approach, helping to diversify market opportunities and avoid relying on a single strategy.

Risk management is a key part of the system. Every trade is opened with a limited level of exposure, helping to protect capital and reduce the impact of market volatility. The bots continuously monitor market conditions, identify setups that match their criteria, and execute trades automatically without manual intervention.

By combining different trading strategies and multiple currency pairs, the system aims to achieve consistent long-term performance while maintaining disciplined risk management. The focus is on capital preservation, stability, and steady account growth rather than pursuing high-risk, short-term gains.


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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
AlgoPipTrader
30 USD per month
60%
0
0
USD
11K
EUR
23
100%
664
79%
97%
1.64
2.57
EUR
7%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.