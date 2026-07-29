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Sojitra Rekhaben Rajeshbhai

BTC Master EA

Sojitra Rekhaben Rajeshbhai
Sojitra Rekhaben Rajeshbhai

Sojitra Rekhaben Rajeshbhai

0 reviews
3 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 -3%
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 4
1:500
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
52
Profit Trades:
32 (61.53%)
Loss Trades:
20 (38.46%)
Best trade:
28.41 USD
Worst trade:
-24.32 USD
Gross Profit:
150.56 USD (476 231 pips)
Gross Loss:
-195.56 USD (601 416 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (14.04 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
46.14 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.09
Trading activity:
22.47%
Max deposit load:
0.29%
Latest trade:
9 hours ago
Trades per week:
20
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
-0.46
Long Trades:
30 (57.69%)
Short Trades:
22 (42.31%)
Profit Factor:
0.77
Expected Payoff:
-0.87 USD
Average Profit:
4.71 USD
Average Loss:
-9.78 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-38.28 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-38.28 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
-2.69%
Algo trading:
88%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
59.25 USD
Maximal:
97.34 USD (6.33%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.61% (97.28 USD)
By Equity:
0.85% (12.94 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
BTCUSD 52
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD -45
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD -125K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +28.41 USD
Worst trade: -24 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +14.04 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -38.28 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "STARTRADERFinancial-Live 4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.07.31 02:39
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.29 10:11
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.29 10:11
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
BTC Master EA
30 USD per month
-3%
0
0
USD
2.7K
USD
3
88%
52
61%
22%
0.76
-0.87
USD
6%
1:500
Copy

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Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.