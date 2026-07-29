- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
14
Profit Trades:
7 (50.00%)
Loss Trades:
7 (50.00%)
Best trade:
10.10 USD
Worst trade:
-26.56 USD
Gross Profit:
40.76 USD (4 075 pips)
Gross Loss:
-58.53 USD (5 849 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
2 (20.12 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
20.12 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.07
Trading activity:
6.68%
Max deposit load:
15.50%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
48 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.37
Long Trades:
3 (21.43%)
Short Trades:
11 (78.57%)
Profit Factor:
0.70
Expected Payoff:
-1.27 USD
Average Profit:
5.82 USD
Average Loss:
-8.36 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-42.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-42.00 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
-17.77%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
37.89 USD
Maximal:
48.13 USD (43.66%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
43.66% (48.13 USD)
By Equity:
23.74% (24.72 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSDr
|14
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSDr
|-18
|
12 24 36 48 60 72 84 96
|
12 24 36 48 60 72 84 96
|
12 24 36 48 60 72 84 96
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSDr
|-1.8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +10.10 USD
Worst trade: -27 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +20.12 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -42.00 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "HFMarketsGlobal-Live10" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
High Risk, RR 1:1, single entry/no layer, compounding. Thanks
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-18%
0
0
USD
USD
82
USD
USD
2
0%
14
50%
7%
0.69
-1.27
USD
USD
44%
1:500