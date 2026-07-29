- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
58
Profit Trades:
37 (63.79%)
Loss Trades:
21 (36.21%)
Best trade:
80.00 USD
Worst trade:
-16.34 USD
Gross Profit:
327.65 USD (11 953 pips)
Gross Loss:
-184.57 USD (16 382 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (133.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
133.00 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.17
Trading activity:
8.74%
Max deposit load:
71.32%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
39
Avg holding time:
25 minutes
Recovery Factor:
2.84
Long Trades:
28 (48.28%)
Short Trades:
30 (51.72%)
Profit Factor:
1.78
Expected Payoff:
2.47 USD
Average Profit:
8.86 USD
Average Loss:
-8.79 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-49.17 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-49.22 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
40.88%
Algo trading:
41%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
32.04 USD
Maximal:
50.42 USD (13.69%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
13.42% (49.42 USD)
By Equity:
28.56% (90.80 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSDb
|58
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSDb
|143
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSDb
|-4.4K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +80.00 USD
Worst trade: -16 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +133.00 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -49.17 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "AMarkets-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
HI
I only trade XAUUSD. Please check the spread, commission, and ... of your broker with mine.
I only trade the M1 chart; trades last between 1 min and 30 min.
I use fractal analysis and place my trades manually, though I use an EA for risk management and another to copy and sync my MT5 and MT4.
My goal is 20% to 50% profit per month.
I trade almost every day, a couple of hours before and during the London session.
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
49 USD per month
41%
0
0
USD
USD
493
USD
USD
2
41%
58
63%
9%
1.77
2.47
USD
USD
29%
1:500