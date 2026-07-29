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Signals / MetaTrader 5 / YUNCL 04
Jin Xing Shi

YUNCL 04

Jin Xing Shi
Jin Xing Shi

Jin Xing Shi

0 reviews
Reliability
3 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 39%
Tickmill-Live
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
142
Profit Trades:
76 (53.52%)
Loss Trades:
66 (46.48%)
Best trade:
117.73 USD
Worst trade:
-132.05 USD
Gross Profit:
857.00 USD (547 767 pips)
Gross Loss:
-604.15 USD (779 231 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (111.77 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
219.02 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
49.52%
Max deposit load:
8.50%
Latest trade:
14 hours ago
Trades per week:
69
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.03
Long Trades:
88 (61.97%)
Short Trades:
54 (38.03%)
Profit Factor:
1.42
Expected Payoff:
1.78 USD
Average Profit:
11.28 USD
Average Loss:
-9.15 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-48.77 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-233.49 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
38.80%
Algo trading:
83%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.46 USD
Maximal:
245.98 USD (23.41%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
23.35% (245.40 USD)
By Equity:
2.20% (18.46 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 86
BTCUSD 56
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 277
BTCUSD -25
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 14K
BTCUSD -245K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +117.73 USD
Worst trade: -132 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +111.77 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -48.77 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FPMarkets-Live2
0.00 × 1
PUPrime-Live 6
0.00 × 1
MavenTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real32
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real33
0.00 × 1
Afterprime-Ltd
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 8
0.00 × 2
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.00 × 3
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 1
PUPrime-Live
0.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 30
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
TickmillEU-Live
0.50 × 2
Exness-MT5Real8
1.15 × 131
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.95 × 1049
Exness-MT5Real
3.24 × 21
Aglobe-Live
4.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5
4.39 × 146
MaxusGlobalMarket-Main
4.50 × 2
AdmiralMarkets-Live
4.50 × 2
Exness-MT5Real21
4.75 × 4
TitanFX-MT5-01
4.99 × 82
52 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
趋势追踪策略，一次一单，每单带止损和止盈。主要做btc和黄金。
No reviews
2026.08.05 07:54
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.31 07:41
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.31 03:39
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.29 08:11
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.29 05:10
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.29 05:10
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
YUNCL 04
30 USD per month
39%
0
0
USD
905
USD
3
83%
142
53%
50%
1.41
1.78
USD
23%
1:500
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