- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
142
Profit Trades:
76 (53.52%)
Loss Trades:
66 (46.48%)
Best trade:
117.73 USD
Worst trade:
-132.05 USD
Gross Profit:
857.00 USD (547 767 pips)
Gross Loss:
-604.15 USD (779 231 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (111.77 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
219.02 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
49.52%
Max deposit load:
8.50%
Latest trade:
14 hours ago
Trades per week:
69
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.03
Long Trades:
88 (61.97%)
Short Trades:
54 (38.03%)
Profit Factor:
1.42
Expected Payoff:
1.78 USD
Average Profit:
11.28 USD
Average Loss:
-9.15 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-48.77 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-233.49 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
38.80%
Algo trading:
83%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.46 USD
Maximal:
245.98 USD (23.41%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
23.35% (245.40 USD)
By Equity:
2.20% (18.46 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|86
|BTCUSD
|56
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|277
|BTCUSD
|-25
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|14K
|BTCUSD
|-245K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +117.73 USD
Worst trade: -132 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +111.77 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -48.77 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|0.00 × 1
|
PUPrime-Live 6
|0.00 × 1
|
MavenTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real32
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real33
|0.00 × 1
|
Afterprime-Ltd
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 8
|0.00 × 2
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
VantageInternational-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
PUPrime-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|0.00 × 30
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillEU-Live
|0.50 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.15 × 131
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.95 × 1049
|
Exness-MT5Real
|3.24 × 21
|
Aglobe-Live
|4.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|4.39 × 146
|
MaxusGlobalMarket-Main
|4.50 × 2
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|4.50 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real21
|4.75 × 4
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|4.99 × 82
趋势追踪策略，一次一单，每单带止损和止盈。主要做btc和黄金。
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
39%
0
0
USD
USD
905
USD
USD
3
83%
142
53%
50%
1.41
1.78
USD
USD
23%
1:500