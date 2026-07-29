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Signals / MetaTrader 4 / YUNCL 03
Jin Xing Shi

YUNCL 03

Jin Xing Shi
Jin Xing Shi

Jin Xing Shi

0 reviews
Reliability
2 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 22%
ICMarketsSC-Live08
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
57
Profit Trades:
29 (50.87%)
Loss Trades:
28 (49.12%)
Best trade:
46.97 USD
Worst trade:
-15.63 USD
Gross Profit:
287.49 USD (78 763 pips)
Gross Loss:
-85.70 USD (64 881 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (117.74 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
117.74 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.34
Trading activity:
11.56%
Max deposit load:
8.62%
Latest trade:
19 hours ago
Trades per week:
49
Avg holding time:
31 minutes
Recovery Factor:
5.89
Long Trades:
45 (78.95%)
Short Trades:
12 (21.05%)
Profit Factor:
3.35
Expected Payoff:
3.54 USD
Average Profit:
9.91 USD
Average Loss:
-3.06 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-34.25 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-34.25 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
21.79%
Algo trading:
96%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
19.86 USD
Maximal:
34.25 USD (11.96%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.10% (21.51 USD)
By Equity:
3.04% (31.31 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 35
BTCUSD 12
XAUJPY 9
EURUSD 1
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 186
BTCUSD -1
XAUJPY 17
EURUSD 0
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 19K
BTCUSD -7.8K
XAUJPY 2.9K
EURUSD -1
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +46.97 USD
Worst trade: -16 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +117.74 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -34.25 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live08" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

TradeMaxGlobal-Live10
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 2
TradeMaxGlobal-Demo
0.00 × 1
VantageMarkets-Live 22
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live11
0.00 × 2
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 3
0.00 × 1
KeyToMarkets-Live
0.00 × 3
EGlobalTrade-Classic3
0.00 × 6
FxPro.com-Real08
0.00 × 2
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 30
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 16
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 11
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
0.02 × 45
VantageInternational-Live 9
0.03 × 117
ECMarkets-Live02
0.06 × 49
ICTrading-Live29
0.11 × 179
STARTRADERINTL-Live
0.14 × 21
FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.15 × 34
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.17 × 82
Exness-Real7
0.27 × 26
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.38 × 731
Exness-Real28
0.41 × 39
87 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
趋势追踪策略 ， 一次一单 ，  每单带止损和止盈。
No reviews
2026.08.05 06:54
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.08.03 16:41
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.08.03 15:41
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.07.31 09:41
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.29 05:10
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.07.29 05:10
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2026.07.29 05:10
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.29 05:10
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
YUNCL 03
30 USD per month
22%
0
0
USD
1K
USD
2
96%
57
50%
12%
3.35
3.54
USD
3%
1:500
Copy

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Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

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