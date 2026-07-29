- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
57
Profit Trades:
29 (50.87%)
Loss Trades:
28 (49.12%)
Best trade:
46.97 USD
Worst trade:
-15.63 USD
Gross Profit:
287.49 USD (78 763 pips)
Gross Loss:
-85.70 USD (64 881 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (117.74 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
117.74 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.34
Trading activity:
11.56%
Max deposit load:
8.62%
Latest trade:
19 hours ago
Trades per week:
49
Avg holding time:
31 minutes
Recovery Factor:
5.89
Long Trades:
45 (78.95%)
Short Trades:
12 (21.05%)
Profit Factor:
3.35
Expected Payoff:
3.54 USD
Average Profit:
9.91 USD
Average Loss:
-3.06 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-34.25 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-34.25 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
21.79%
Algo trading:
96%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
19.86 USD
Maximal:
34.25 USD (11.96%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.10% (21.51 USD)
By Equity:
3.04% (31.31 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|35
|BTCUSD
|12
|XAUJPY
|9
|EURUSD
|1
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|186
|BTCUSD
|-1
|XAUJPY
|17
|EURUSD
|0
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|19K
|BTCUSD
|-7.8K
|XAUJPY
|2.9K
|EURUSD
|-1
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +46.97 USD
Worst trade: -16 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +117.74 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -34.25 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live08" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 2
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageMarkets-Live 22
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live11
|0.00 × 2
|
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 3
|0.00 × 1
|
KeyToMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
EGlobalTrade-Classic3
|0.00 × 6
|
FxPro.com-Real08
|0.00 × 2
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 30
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
VantageInternational-Live 16
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 11
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.02 × 45
|
VantageInternational-Live 9
|0.03 × 117
|
ECMarkets-Live02
|0.06 × 49
|
ICTrading-Live29
|0.11 × 179
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|0.14 × 21
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.15 × 34
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|0.17 × 82
|
Exness-Real7
|0.27 × 26
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.38 × 731
|
Exness-Real28
|0.41 × 39
趋势追踪策略 ， 一次一单 ， 每单带止损和止盈。
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
22%
0
0
USD
USD
1K
USD
USD
2
96%
57
50%
12%
3.35
3.54
USD
USD
3%
1:500