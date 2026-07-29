The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live08" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

TradeMaxGlobal-Live10 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-Live26 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-Live25 0.00 × 2 TradeMaxGlobal-Demo 0.00 × 1 VantageMarkets-Live 22 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-Live02 0.00 × 1 TradeMaxGlobal-Live11 0.00 × 2 HFMarketsSV-Live Server 3 0.00 × 1 KeyToMarkets-Live 0.00 × 3 EGlobalTrade-Classic3 0.00 × 6 FxPro.com-Real08 0.00 × 2 OxSecurities-Live 0.00 × 30 FusionMarkets-Live 0.00 × 2 VantageInternational-Live 16 0.00 × 1 VantageInternational-Live 11 0.00 × 1 RoboForex-ECN 0.02 × 45 VantageInternational-Live 9 0.03 × 117 ECMarkets-Live02 0.06 × 49 ICTrading-Live29 0.11 × 179 STARTRADERINTL-Live 0.14 × 21 FusionMarkets-Live 2 0.15 × 34 ICMarketsSC-Live16 0.17 × 82 Exness-Real7 0.27 × 26 ICMarketsSC-Live24 0.38 × 731 Exness-Real28 0.41 × 39 87 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor