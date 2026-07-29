- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
66
Profit Trades:
49 (74.24%)
Loss Trades:
17 (25.76%)
Best trade:
4.36 USD
Worst trade:
-22.94 USD
Gross Profit:
112.93 USD (10 974 pips)
Gross Loss:
-71.85 USD (4 911 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (24.23 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
24.23 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.17
Trading activity:
1.56%
Max deposit load:
24.81%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
19
Avg holding time:
10 minutes
Recovery Factor:
1.07
Long Trades:
23 (34.85%)
Short Trades:
43 (65.15%)
Profit Factor:
1.57
Expected Payoff:
0.62 USD
Average Profit:
2.30 USD
Average Loss:
-4.23 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-18.74 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-38.36 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
20.43%
Algo trading:
53%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
9.34 USD
Maximal:
38.56 USD (16.75%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
16.73% (38.56 USD)
By Equity:
14.29% (33.20 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|66
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|41
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|6.1K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +4.36 USD
Worst trade: -23 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +24.23 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -18.74 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "TradeMaxGlobal-Live2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
由于市场上架EA限制较多，尤其是不能出现中文，这对中国的朋友很不友好。所以我将EA搭载在自己的账号上运行，并把他作为信号出售。此信号刚上没多久，纯EA交易，趋势收割型、动态加仓、动态止盈、带止损。
建议入金：300USD
搭载图表：XAUUSD
建议经纪商：TMGM / IC
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
35 USD per month
20%
0
0
USD
USD
242
USD
USD
2
53%
66
74%
2%
1.57
0.62
USD
USD
17%
1:500