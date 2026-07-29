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En Li

Pulse Trend

En Li
En Li

En Li

qwer
1 comment
0 reviews
Reliability
2 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 35 USD per month
growth since 2026 20%
TradeMaxGlobal-Live2
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
66
Profit Trades:
49 (74.24%)
Loss Trades:
17 (25.76%)
Best trade:
4.36 USD
Worst trade:
-22.94 USD
Gross Profit:
112.93 USD (10 974 pips)
Gross Loss:
-71.85 USD (4 911 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (24.23 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
24.23 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.17
Trading activity:
1.56%
Max deposit load:
24.81%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
19
Avg holding time:
10 minutes
Recovery Factor:
1.07
Long Trades:
23 (34.85%)
Short Trades:
43 (65.15%)
Profit Factor:
1.57
Expected Payoff:
0.62 USD
Average Profit:
2.30 USD
Average Loss:
-4.23 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-18.74 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-38.36 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
20.43%
Algo trading:
53%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
9.34 USD
Maximal:
38.56 USD (16.75%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
16.73% (38.56 USD)
By Equity:
14.29% (33.20 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 66
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 41
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 6.1K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +4.36 USD
Worst trade: -23 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +24.23 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -18.74 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "TradeMaxGlobal-Live2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

由于市场上架EA限制较多，尤其是不能出现中文，这对中国的朋友很不友好。所以我将EA搭载在自己的账号上运行，并把他作为信号出售。此信号刚上没多久，纯EA交易，趋势收割型、动态加仓、动态止盈、带止损。

建议入金：300USD

搭载图表：XAUUSD

建议经纪商：TMGM / IC

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773439

No reviews
2026.08.05 05:54
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.29 13:12
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.29 12:12
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.29 05:10
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.29 05:10
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.29 05:10
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Pulse Trend
35 USD per month
20%
0
0
USD
242
USD
2
53%
66
74%
2%
1.57
0.62
USD
17%
1:500
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