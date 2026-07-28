SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / AtlasQuantX RF
Jorge Vazquez Suarez

AtlasQuantX RF

Jorge Vazquez Suarez
Jorge Vazquez Suarez

Jorge Vazquez Suarez

  • Trader Forex at  Foreign Exchange Market
  • Spain
  • 145
0 reviews
Reliability
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 0%
RoboForex-ECN-3
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
13
Profit Trades:
13 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
13.50 EUR
Worst trade:
0.00 EUR
Gross Profit:
67.85 EUR (1 738 pips)
Gross Loss:
0.00 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (67.85 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
67.85 EUR (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.29
Trading activity:
63.94%
Max deposit load:
0.34%
Latest trade:
3 days ago
Trades per week:
13
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
0.00
Long Trades:
5 (38.46%)
Short Trades:
8 (61.54%)
Profit Factor:
n/a
Expected Payoff:
5.22 EUR
Average Profit:
5.22 EUR
Average Loss:
0.00 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 EUR (0)
Monthly growth:
0.27%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 EUR
Maximal:
0.00 EUR (0.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)
By Equity:
0.48% (120.05 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
NZDCAD 7
AUDNZD 5
GBPCAD 1
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
NZDCAD 28
AUDNZD 36
GBPCAD 13
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
NZDCAD 457
AUDNZD 801
GBPCAD 480
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +13.50 EUR
Worst trade: -0 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 13
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +67.85 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

RoboForex-Pro-5
0.00 × 1
AxioryAsia-02Live
0.00 × 1
ThreeTrader-Live
0.00 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 18
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 1
DooPrime-Live 2
0.25 × 4
RoboForex-ECN-3
0.38 × 13
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.44 × 9
Exness-Real9
0.60 × 20
VantageInternational-Live 14
0.67 × 3
RoboForex-ECN
0.93 × 45
ICMarketsSC-Live33
1.00 × 3
Axi-US06-Live
1.00 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live08
1.00 × 4
Axi-US09-Live
1.00 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live23
1.57 × 134
ICMarketsSC-Live22
2.07 × 28
ICMarketsSC-Live11
3.58 × 12
EightcapInternational-Real-4
4.00 × 2
Darwinex-Live
4.00 × 1
TradersWay-Live
4.00 × 1
RoboForex-ProCent-7
6.00 × 5
Exness-Real12
6.00 × 1
Exness-Real4
7.25 × 4
11 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
🏆 ATLASQUANTX

🟨 Institutional Algorithmic Forex Strategy

🚀 Trade with Precision • Invest with Confidence

Welcome to ATLASQUANTX, a professional algorithmic Forex trading strategy created for investors seeking discipline, transparency and long-term capital growth.

Powered by a fully automated quantitative methodology, ATLASQUANTX executes every trade with predefined rules—removing emotions and maintaining a consistent investment process.

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

💎 Why Choose ATLASQUANTX?

🤖 100% Fully Automated Trading

📊 Diversified Portfolio
Trading 9 carefully selected Forex pairs

🛡️ Professional Risk Management
Every position follows a structured money management approach.

⚙️ Systematic Execution
No emotional decisions.
No impulsive trading.
Only predefined quantitative rules.

📈 Long-Term Investment Philosophy
Focused on consistency and disciplined portfolio management.

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

⭐ Our Core Principles

🛡️ Capital Preservation

Your capital deserves professional management before pursuing returns.

📊 Consistency

Stable execution is more important than chasing exceptional short-term results.

🧠 Discipline

Every trade follows the same quantitative methodology regardless of market sentiment.

🌍 Diversification

Multiple currency pairs help distribute market exposure across the portfolio.

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

📌 Strategy Overview

✅ Fully Automated

✅ MetaTrader 4

✅ 9 Currency Pairs

✅ Quantitative Methodology

✅ Systematic Risk Control

✅ Continuous Monitoring

✅ Emotion-Free Execution

✅ Professional Portfolio Management

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

🎯 Designed For

✔️ Long-Term Investors

✔️ Copy Trading Investors

✔️ Passive Investment Portfolios

✔️ Investors Looking for Algorithmic Diversification

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

🤝 Our Commitment

Every investment involves risk.

Rather than promising unrealistic returns, ATLASQUANTX focuses on what can actually be controlled:

🟨 Disciplined execution

🟨 Professional risk management

🟨 Transparency

🟨 Consistency

🟨 Continuous improvement

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

🥇 ATLASQUANTX

Institutional Algorithmic Trading

⭐ Precision • Discipline • Performance ⭐


No reviews
2026.08.04 02:45
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.31 01:39
Share of trading days is too low
2026.07.31 01:39
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.07.28 18:06
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.28 18:06
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.28 18:06
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.07.28 18:06
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.28 18:06
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
AtlasQuantX RF
30 USD per month
0%
0
0
USD
25K
EUR
1
100%
13
100%
64%
n/a
5.22
EUR
0%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.