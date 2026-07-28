- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|NZDCAD
|7
|AUDNZD
|5
|GBPCAD
|1
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|NZDCAD
|28
|AUDNZD
|36
|GBPCAD
|13
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|NZDCAD
|457
|AUDNZD
|801
|GBPCAD
|480
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
RoboForex-Pro-5
|0.00 × 1
|
AxioryAsia-02Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
VantageInternational-Live 18
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 1
|
DooPrime-Live 2
|0.25 × 4
|
RoboForex-ECN-3
|0.38 × 13
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.44 × 9
|
Exness-Real9
|0.60 × 20
|
VantageInternational-Live 14
|0.67 × 3
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.93 × 45
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|1.00 × 3
|
Axi-US06-Live
|1.00 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|1.00 × 4
|
Axi-US09-Live
|1.00 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|1.57 × 134
|
ICMarketsSC-Live22
|2.07 × 28
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|3.58 × 12
|
EightcapInternational-Real-4
|4.00 × 2
|
Darwinex-Live
|4.00 × 1
|
TradersWay-Live
|4.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ProCent-7
|6.00 × 5
|
Exness-Real12
|6.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real4
|7.25 × 4
🟨 Institutional Algorithmic Forex Strategy
🚀 Trade with Precision • Invest with Confidence
Welcome to ATLASQUANTX, a professional algorithmic Forex trading strategy created for investors seeking discipline, transparency and long-term capital growth.
Powered by a fully automated quantitative methodology, ATLASQUANTX executes every trade with predefined rules—removing emotions and maintaining a consistent investment process.
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
💎 Why Choose ATLASQUANTX?
🤖 100% Fully Automated Trading
📊 Diversified Portfolio
Trading 9 carefully selected Forex pairs
🛡️ Professional Risk Management
Every position follows a structured money management approach.
⚙️ Systematic Execution
No emotional decisions.
No impulsive trading.
Only predefined quantitative rules.
📈 Long-Term Investment Philosophy
Focused on consistency and disciplined portfolio management.
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
⭐ Our Core Principles
🛡️ Capital Preservation
Your capital deserves professional management before pursuing returns.
📊 Consistency
Stable execution is more important than chasing exceptional short-term results.
🧠 Discipline
Every trade follows the same quantitative methodology regardless of market sentiment.
🌍 Diversification
Multiple currency pairs help distribute market exposure across the portfolio.
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
📌 Strategy Overview
✅ Fully Automated
✅ MetaTrader 4
✅ 9 Currency Pairs
✅ Quantitative Methodology
✅ Systematic Risk Control
✅ Continuous Monitoring
✅ Emotion-Free Execution
✅ Professional Portfolio Management
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
🎯 Designed For
✔️ Long-Term Investors
✔️ Copy Trading Investors
✔️ Passive Investment Portfolios
✔️ Investors Looking for Algorithmic Diversification
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
🤝 Our Commitment
Every investment involves risk.
Rather than promising unrealistic returns, ATLASQUANTX focuses on what can actually be controlled:
🟨 Disciplined execution
🟨 Professional risk management
🟨 Transparency
🟨 Consistency
🟨 Continuous improvement
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━🥇 ATLASQUANTX
Institutional Algorithmic Trading
⭐ Precision • Discipline • Performance ⭐
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