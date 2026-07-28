- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
3 057
Profit Trades:
1 540 (50.37%)
Loss Trades:
1 517 (49.62%)
Best trade:
3 495.96 USD
Worst trade:
-2 709.00 USD
Gross Profit:
392 071.37 USD (1 137 035 pips)
Gross Loss:
-267 355.30 USD (1 064 510 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
25 (1 224.62 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
7 710.33 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
17.92%
Max deposit load:
2.09%
Latest trade:
22 hours ago
Trades per week:
88
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
16.91
Long Trades:
1 850 (60.52%)
Short Trades:
1 207 (39.48%)
Profit Factor:
1.47
Expected Payoff:
40.80 USD
Average Profit:
254.59 USD
Average Loss:
-176.24 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
22 (-416.88 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-7 373.23 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
21.04%
Annual Forecast:
255.29%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
897.53 USD
Maximal:
7 373.23 USD (5.03%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.45% (7 373.23 USD)
By Equity:
0.87% (1 811.20 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|2633
|NAS100
|288
|XAGUSD
|106
|US30
|29
|BTCUSD
|1
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|126K
|NAS100
|-720
|XAGUSD
|440
|US30
|-638
|BTCUSD
|0
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|100K
|NAS100
|-7.7K
|XAGUSD
|-1.8K
|US30
|-14K
|BTCUSD
|-3.9K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +3 495.96 USD
Worst trade: -2 709 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 224.62 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -416.88 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "StarBridgeCapitalGroup-MT5-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
|0.00 × 1
|
GTCGlobalSA-Server 3
|3.00 × 1
|
BTGTMauritiusCapital-MT5-LIVE1
|10.50 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|12.19 × 59
|
GTCGlobalSA-Server 4
|13.00 × 1
|
StarBridgeCapitalGroup-MT5-Live
|15.74 × 19
|
Exness-MT5Real40
|18.67 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
|19.28 × 18
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
200 USD per month
88%
0
0
USD
USD
219K
USD
USD
18
0%
3 057
50%
18%
1.46
40.80
USD
USD
3%
1:500