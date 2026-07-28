The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "StarBridgeCapitalGroup-MT5-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsEU-MT5-5 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-MT5-3 0.00 × 1 GTCGlobalSA-Server 3 3.00 × 1 BTGTMauritiusCapital-MT5-LIVE1 10.50 × 2 Exness-MT5Real5 12.19 × 59 GTCGlobalSA-Server 4 13.00 × 1 StarBridgeCapitalGroup-MT5-Live 15.74 × 19 Exness-MT5Real40 18.67 × 3 ICMarketsSC-MT5-6 19.28 × 18 log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor