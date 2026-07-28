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Zhu He Li

Zhang tai lai 8103589 quwujing 20000USD

Zhu He Li
Zhu He Li

Zhu He Li

爱好交易，有10 年成功经验。经验丰富的交易专家，专注于为跟单用户创造稳健收益。
1 comment
0 reviews
Reliability
18 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 200 USD per month
growth since 2026 88%
StarBridgeCapitalGroup-MT5-Live
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
3 057
Profit Trades:
1 540 (50.37%)
Loss Trades:
1 517 (49.62%)
Best trade:
3 495.96 USD
Worst trade:
-2 709.00 USD
Gross Profit:
392 071.37 USD (1 137 035 pips)
Gross Loss:
-267 355.30 USD (1 064 510 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
25 (1 224.62 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
7 710.33 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
17.92%
Max deposit load:
2.09%
Latest trade:
22 hours ago
Trades per week:
88
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
16.91
Long Trades:
1 850 (60.52%)
Short Trades:
1 207 (39.48%)
Profit Factor:
1.47
Expected Payoff:
40.80 USD
Average Profit:
254.59 USD
Average Loss:
-176.24 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
22 (-416.88 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-7 373.23 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
21.04%
Annual Forecast:
255.29%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
897.53 USD
Maximal:
7 373.23 USD (5.03%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.45% (7 373.23 USD)
By Equity:
0.87% (1 811.20 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 2633
NAS100 288
XAGUSD 106
US30 29
BTCUSD 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 126K
NAS100 -720
XAGUSD 440
US30 -638
BTCUSD 0
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 100K
NAS100 -7.7K
XAGUSD -1.8K
US30 -14K
BTCUSD -3.9K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +3 495.96 USD
Worst trade: -2 709 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 224.62 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -416.88 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "StarBridgeCapitalGroup-MT5-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
0.00 × 1
GTCGlobalSA-Server 3
3.00 × 1
BTGTMauritiusCapital-MT5-LIVE1
10.50 × 2
Exness-MT5Real5
12.19 × 59
GTCGlobalSA-Server 4
13.00 × 1
StarBridgeCapitalGroup-MT5-Live
15.74 × 19
Exness-MT5Real40
18.67 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
19.28 × 18
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

No reviews
2026.07.28 17:06
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Zhang tai lai 8103589 quwujing 20000USD
200 USD per month
88%
0
0
USD
219K
USD
18
0%
3 057
50%
18%
1.46
40.80
USD
3%
1:500
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