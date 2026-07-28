- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
72
Profit Trades:
59 (81.94%)
Loss Trades:
13 (18.06%)
Best trade:
15.08 USD
Worst trade:
-40.11 USD
Gross Profit:
256.53 USD (21 787 pips)
Gross Loss:
-194.70 USD (18 032 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
34 (148.91 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
148.91 USD (34)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
4.48%
Max deposit load:
9.60%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
26
Avg holding time:
13 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.37
Long Trades:
21 (29.17%)
Short Trades:
51 (70.83%)
Profit Factor:
1.32
Expected Payoff:
0.86 USD
Average Profit:
4.35 USD
Average Loss:
-14.98 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-168.20 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-168.20 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
12.83%
Algo trading:
30%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
83.98 USD
Maximal:
168.70 USD (28.85%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
28.84% (168.70 USD)
By Equity:
11.29% (64.20 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSDb
|72
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSDb
|62
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSDb
|3.8K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +15.08 USD
Worst trade: -40 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 34
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +148.91 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -168.20 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "HFMarketsGlobal-Live17" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
I am a trader who has been trading for approximately 10 years in the market
1. Stocks
2. Forex
3. Crypto
I will build and value this trading account, as my trading portfolio, following the Trading System Work Rules that I have created.
According to my backtest data, I can generate 5% PER month.
Rule:
1. Don't Be Major in Minor
2. Trade only what you see NOT what you think
3. Trade for Skill after that FOR MONEY
4. I am an Analyst and after that I am an Order Tacker
God BLESS US 🤲🏻🐢🪴🔥
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
13%
0
0
USD
USD
500
USD
USD
2
30%
72
81%
4%
1.31
0.86
USD
USD
29%
1:500