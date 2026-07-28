SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / SCALPERBAR22
Catur Sulistiyo Adi Pamungkas

SCALPERBAR22

Catur Sulistiyo Adi Pamungkas
Catur Sulistiyo Adi Pamungkas

Catur Sulistiyo Adi Pamungkas

0 reviews
Reliability
2 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 13%
HFMarketsGlobal-Live17
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
72
Profit Trades:
59 (81.94%)
Loss Trades:
13 (18.06%)
Best trade:
15.08 USD
Worst trade:
-40.11 USD
Gross Profit:
256.53 USD (21 787 pips)
Gross Loss:
-194.70 USD (18 032 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
34 (148.91 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
148.91 USD (34)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
4.48%
Max deposit load:
9.60%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
26
Avg holding time:
13 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.37
Long Trades:
21 (29.17%)
Short Trades:
51 (70.83%)
Profit Factor:
1.32
Expected Payoff:
0.86 USD
Average Profit:
4.35 USD
Average Loss:
-14.98 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-168.20 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-168.20 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
12.83%
Algo trading:
30%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
83.98 USD
Maximal:
168.70 USD (28.85%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
28.84% (168.70 USD)
By Equity:
11.29% (64.20 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSDb 72
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSDb 62
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSDb 3.8K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +15.08 USD
Worst trade: -40 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 34
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +148.91 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -168.20 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "HFMarketsGlobal-Live17" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

I am a trader who has been trading for approximately 10 years in the market 
1. Stocks 
2. Forex 
3. Crypto 

I will build and value this trading account, as my trading portfolio, following the Trading System Work Rules that I have created. 

According to my backtest data, I can generate 5% PER month. 

Rule: 
1. Don't Be Major in Minor 
2. Trade only what you see NOT what you think 
3. Trade for Skill after that FOR MONEY 
4. I am an Analyst and after that I am an Order Tacker 

God BLESS US 🤲🏻🐢🪴🔥
No reviews
2026.08.07 00:52
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.29 18:14
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.29 18:14
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.28 14:05
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.28 14:05
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
SCALPERBAR22
30 USD per month
13%
0
0
USD
500
USD
2
30%
72
81%
4%
1.31
0.86
USD
29%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.