Strategy: Purely mathematical Ethereum breakout strategy. Risk management: Fixed stop-loss on every single trade. No exceptions. Compounding: Dynamic position sizing based on equity to maximize compounding during trending phases. What this is NOT: No Martingale. No grid trading. No dollar-cost averaging. No hidden drawdowns. Expected statistics: Win rate of approx. 35–40% with a risk-reward ratio (RRR) of at least 2:1. Note for investors: This is a professional system designed for institutional investors. It does not produce an artificial, straight-line equity curve. It withstands market crashes because risk is strictly limited.





"The signal runs on IG Markets. For optimal results and 100% symbol compatibility, use an IG Markets account or ensure your broker supports automatic crypto mapping."





(Strict intraday trading – NO overnight positions)