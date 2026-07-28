- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
34
Profit Trades:
13 (38.23%)
Loss Trades:
21 (61.76%)
Best trade:
34.55 EUR
Worst trade:
-17.93 EUR
Gross Profit:
174.62 EUR (20 623 pips)
Gross Loss:
-240.83 EUR (27 539 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (82.77 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
82.77 EUR (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.12
Trading activity:
81.71%
Max deposit load:
85.41%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
22
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.73
Long Trades:
18 (52.94%)
Short Trades:
16 (47.06%)
Profit Factor:
0.73
Expected Payoff:
-1.95 EUR
Average Profit:
13.43 EUR
Average Loss:
-11.47 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-47.82 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-47.82 EUR (5)
Monthly growth:
-6.41%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
88.77 EUR
Maximal:
90.73 EUR (8.60%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
8.60% (88.77 EUR)
By Equity:
2.02% (19.72 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|ETHUSD
|34
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|ETHUSD
|-76
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|ETHUSD
|-6.9K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +34.55 EUR
Worst trade: -18 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +82.77 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -47.82 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "IG-LIVE" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Strategy: Purely mathematical Ethereum breakout strategy. Risk management: Fixed stop-loss on every single trade. No exceptions. Compounding: Dynamic position sizing based on equity to maximize compounding during trending phases. What this is NOT: No Martingale. No grid trading. No dollar-cost averaging. No hidden drawdowns. Expected statistics: Win rate of approx. 35–40% with a risk-reward ratio (RRR) of at least 2:1. Note for investors: This is a professional system designed for institutional investors. It does not produce an artificial, straight-line equity curve. It withstands market crashes because risk is strictly limited.
"The signal runs on IG Markets. For optimal results and 100% symbol compatibility, use an IG Markets account or ensure your broker supports automatic crypto mapping."
(Strict intraday trading – NO overnight positions)
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
50 USD per month
-6%
0
0
USD
USD
966
EUR
EUR
2
100%
34
38%
82%
0.72
-1.95
EUR
EUR
9%
1:200