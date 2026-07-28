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Daniel Reuter

Ethereum Breakout Trading EA

Daniel Reuter
Daniel Reuter

Daniel Reuter

0 reviews
2 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2026 -6%
IG-LIVE
1:200
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
34
Profit Trades:
13 (38.23%)
Loss Trades:
21 (61.76%)
Best trade:
34.55 EUR
Worst trade:
-17.93 EUR
Gross Profit:
174.62 EUR (20 623 pips)
Gross Loss:
-240.83 EUR (27 539 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (82.77 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
82.77 EUR (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.12
Trading activity:
81.71%
Max deposit load:
85.41%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
22
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.73
Long Trades:
18 (52.94%)
Short Trades:
16 (47.06%)
Profit Factor:
0.73
Expected Payoff:
-1.95 EUR
Average Profit:
13.43 EUR
Average Loss:
-11.47 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-47.82 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-47.82 EUR (5)
Monthly growth:
-6.41%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
88.77 EUR
Maximal:
90.73 EUR (8.60%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
8.60% (88.77 EUR)
By Equity:
2.02% (19.72 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
ETHUSD 34
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
ETHUSD -76
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
ETHUSD -6.9K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +34.55 EUR
Worst trade: -18 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +82.77 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -47.82 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "IG-LIVE" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Strategy: Purely mathematical Ethereum breakout strategy. Risk management: Fixed stop-loss on every single trade. No exceptions. Compounding: Dynamic position sizing based on equity to maximize compounding during trending phases. What this is NOT: No Martingale. No grid trading. No dollar-cost averaging. No hidden drawdowns. Expected statistics: Win rate of approx. 35–40% with a risk-reward ratio (RRR) of at least 2:1. Note for investors: This is a professional system designed for institutional investors. It does not produce an artificial, straight-line equity curve. It withstands market crashes because risk is strictly limited.

"The signal runs on IG Markets. For optimal results and 100% symbol compatibility, use an IG Markets account or ensure your broker supports automatic crypto mapping."

(Strict intraday trading – NO overnight positions)
No reviews
2026.08.06 19:50
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.29 19:14
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.28 14:05
Share of trading days is too low
2026.07.28 14:05
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.07.28 13:04
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.28 13:04
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.28 13:04
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.07.28 13:04
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.28 13:04
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Ethereum Breakout Trading EA
50 USD per month
-6%
0
0
USD
966
EUR
2
100%
34
38%
82%
0.72
-1.95
EUR
9%
1:200
Copy

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Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.