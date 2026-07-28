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Temchon Mantree

OIOIL

Temchon Mantree
Temchon Mantree

Temchon Mantree

0 reviews
Reliability
112 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2024 99%
XMGlobal-MT5 11
1:500
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
568
Profit Trades:
547 (96.30%)
Loss Trades:
21 (3.70%)
Best trade:
82.16 USD
Worst trade:
-101.22 USD
Gross Profit:
5 762.92 USD (85 056 pips)
Gross Loss:
-695.19 USD (7 565 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
372 (1 431.72 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 431.72 USD (372)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.45
Trading activity:
85.28%
Max deposit load:
0.24%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
37
Avg holding time:
23 days
Recovery Factor:
22.34
Long Trades:
566 (99.65%)
Short Trades:
2 (0.35%)
Profit Factor:
8.29
Expected Payoff:
8.92 USD
Average Profit:
10.54 USD
Average Loss:
-33.10 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-226.85 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-226.85 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
4.12%
Annual Forecast:
50.54%
Algo trading:
92%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
226.85 USD (2.97%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.14% (193.02 USD)
By Equity:
2.03% (216.45 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
OILCash 563
GOLD 5
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
OILCash 5.1K
GOLD -54
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
OILCash 78K
GOLD -571
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +82.16 USD
Worst trade: -101 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 372
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 431.72 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -226.85 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-MT5 11" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data


No reviews
2026.08.05 15:57
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.08.05 07:54
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.08.05 00:52
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.31 10:42
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.28 23:08
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.28 06:02
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 114 days. This comprises 14.77% of days out of the 772 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.28 06:02
80% of growth achieved within 38 days. This comprises 4.92% of days out of 772 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
OIOIL
30 USD per month
99%
0
0
USD
11K
USD
112
92%
568
96%
85%
8.28
8.92
USD
3%
1:500
Copy

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