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Md Farid Uddin Talukder

Infinity Source

Md Farid Uddin Talukder
Md Farid Uddin Talukder

Md Farid Uddin Talukder

2 topics 12 comments
0 reviews
Reliability
4 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 11%
Exness-MT5Real28
1:500
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
52
Profit Trades:
41 (78.84%)
Loss Trades:
11 (21.15%)
Best trade:
9.73 USD
Worst trade:
-5.86 USD
Gross Profit:
124.91 USD (102 467 pips)
Gross Loss:
-27.30 USD (21 922 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (40.03 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
40.03 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.51
Trading activity:
15.85%
Max deposit load:
43.57%
Latest trade:
12 hours ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
15.44
Long Trades:
22 (42.31%)
Short Trades:
30 (57.69%)
Profit Factor:
4.58
Expected Payoff:
1.88 USD
Average Profit:
3.05 USD
Average Loss:
-2.48 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-6.32 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-6.32 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
281.30%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
6.32 USD (4.93%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.96% (2.25 USD)
By Equity:
9.49% (11.76 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSDm 36
GBPUSDm 6
USDJPYm 5
USDCADm 4
AUDUSDm 1
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSDm 78
GBPUSDm 5
USDJPYm 6
USDCADm 8
AUDUSDm 0
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSDm 78K
GBPUSDm 512
USDJPYm 959
USDCADm 1.2K
AUDUSDm 17
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +9.73 USD
Worst trade: -6 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +40.03 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -6.32 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real28" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Update...
No reviews
2026.08.03 18:42
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.07.30 07:17
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.07.29 20:15
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.07.28 03:01
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.27 19:59
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.07.27 19:59
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.27 19:59
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.27 19:59
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Infinity Source
30 USD per month
11%
0
0
USD
18
USD
4
0%
52
78%
16%
4.57
1.88
USD
9%
1:500
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