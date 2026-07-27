- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
10
Profit Trades:
9 (90.00%)
Loss Trades:
1 (10.00%)
Best trade:
11.15 USD
Worst trade:
-3.95 USD
Gross Profit:
78.37 USD (7 888 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3.95 USD (388 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (78.37 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
78.37 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.55
Trading activity:
52.78%
Max deposit load:
5.90%
Latest trade:
11 hours ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
17 hours
Recovery Factor:
18.84
Long Trades:
5 (50.00%)
Short Trades:
5 (50.00%)
Profit Factor:
19.84
Expected Payoff:
7.44 USD
Average Profit:
8.71 USD
Average Loss:
-3.95 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-3.95 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3.95 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
24.83%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
3.95 USD
Maximal:
3.95 USD (1.32%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
-0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
27.47% (88.82 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|10
|
2 4 6 8 10
|
2 4 6 8 10
|
2 4 6 8 10
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|74
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|7.5K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +11.15 USD
Worst trade: -4 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +78.37 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -3.95 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live10" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Tickmill-Live08
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real7
|0.00 × 1
|
LiteFinance-ECN2.com
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-Live17
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real6
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 1
|
SwitchMarkets-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real16
|0.50 × 8
|
Aglobe-Live-1
|0.52 × 60
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|1.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live02
|1.10 × 165
|
WealthyAccumulation-Live
|1.16 × 187
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|1.34 × 58
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN
|1.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|1.50 × 2
|
RoboForex-ECN-3
|1.50 × 8
|
Exness-Real4
|1.75 × 4
|
Tickmill-Live10
|1.86 × 341
|
RoboForex-Pro-6
|1.92 × 13
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|1.98 × 267
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|2.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-Edge12
|2.33 × 6
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
25%
0
0
USD
USD
374
USD
USD
2
100%
10
90%
53%
19.84
7.44
USD
USD
27%
1:500