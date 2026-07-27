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Andres Fernando Secrestat

SecreTrading

Andres Fernando Secrestat
Andres Fernando Secrestat

Andres Fernando Secrestat

0 reviews
2 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 -53%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
1:200
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
103
Profit Trades:
47 (45.63%)
Loss Trades:
56 (54.37%)
Best trade:
5.48 USD
Worst trade:
-17.30 USD
Gross Profit:
49.19 USD (63 943 pips)
Gross Loss:
-102.24 USD (113 067 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (4.82 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
5.66 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.15
Trading activity:
4.32%
Max deposit load:
84.26%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
53
Avg holding time:
5 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.78
Long Trades:
64 (62.14%)
Short Trades:
39 (37.86%)
Profit Factor:
0.48
Expected Payoff:
-0.52 USD
Average Profit:
1.05 USD
Average Loss:
-1.83 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-7.67 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-24.93 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
-53.05%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
57.87 USD
Maximal:
68.03 USD (61.76%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
61.76% (68.03 USD)
By Equity:
20.85% (13.80 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
US30 46
USTEC 27
XAUUSD 14
US500 12
BTCUSD 3
EURUSD 1
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
US30 -26
USTEC 11
XAUUSD -6
US500 -29
BTCUSD -3
EURUSD 0
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
US30 -26K
USTEC 11K
XAUUSD -457
US500 -6.3K
BTCUSD -27K
EURUSD -4
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +5.48 USD
Worst trade: -17 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +4.82 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -7.67 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

TitanFX-MT5-01
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
0.00 × 4
FPTradingLLC-Live
4.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
20.33 × 6
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.08.04 17:50
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2026.08.03 18:42
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.07.29 15:13
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.29 14:13
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.29 14:13
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 3 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.29 13:12
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.29 12:12
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.27 18:58
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.27 17:58
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.27 14:57
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.07.27 14:57
Low trading activity - only 3 trades detected in the last month
2026.07.27 14:57
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.27 14:57
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
SecreTrading
30 USD per month
-53%
0
0
USD
47
USD
2
0%
103
45%
4%
0.48
-0.52
USD
62%
1:200
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