- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
13
Profit Trades:
8 (61.53%)
Loss Trades:
5 (38.46%)
Best trade:
4.86 USD
Worst trade:
-5.39 USD
Gross Profit:
20.33 USD (2 031 pips)
Gross Loss:
-18.31 USD (1 788 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
3 (12.66 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
12.66 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading activity:
85.90%
Max deposit load:
69.49%
Latest trade:
19 hours ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
21 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.18
Long Trades:
2 (15.38%)
Short Trades:
11 (84.62%)
Profit Factor:
1.11
Expected Payoff:
0.16 USD
Average Profit:
2.54 USD
Average Loss:
-3.66 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-8.09 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-8.09 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
8.42%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
6.70 USD
Maximal:
11.08 USD (39.04%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
39.04% (11.08 USD)
By Equity:
38.09% (8.49 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|12
|GBPUSD
|1
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|7
|GBPUSD
|-5
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|741
|GBPUSD
|-498
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +4.86 USD
Worst trade: -5 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +12.66 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -8.09 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Pro" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ForexTime-Live01
|0.00 × 9
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 23
|
SolidECN-Server
|0.00 × 9
|
RoyalCapitalLtd-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Trading.comMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 86
|
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
|0.00 × 7
|
easyMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
PepperstoneBS-MT5-Live01
|0.00 × 12
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
FinexBisnisSolusi-Real
|0.00 × 142
|
HedgeHood-MT5
|0.00 × 75
|
Deriv-Server-02
|0.00 × 1
|
BeirmanCapital-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
DerivSVG-Server
|0.00 × 14
|
CudraniaCapital-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
FreshForex-MT5
|0.00 × 4
|
xChief-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 6
|0.00 × 5
|
RoboMarkets-ECN
|0.00 × 2
|
HFMarketsGlobal-Live3
|0.00 × 41
|
PlexyTrade-Server01
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-MT5-2
|0.00 × 84
|
ACYSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 33
|
SCFMLimited-Live2
|0.00 × 23
Corn - risks of deposit promotion
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
8%
0
0
USD
USD
26
USD
USD
2
0%
13
61%
86%
1.11
0.16
USD
USD
39%
1:500