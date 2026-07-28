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Dong Sheng Yu

GOLDWF

Dong Sheng Yu
Dong Sheng Yu

Dong Sheng Yu

0 reviews
Reliability
13 weeks
1 / 863 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 442%
Exness-MT5Real3
1:200
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
100
Profit Trades:
36 (36.00%)
Loss Trades:
64 (64.00%)
Best trade:
201.24 USD
Worst trade:
-64.30 USD
Gross Profit:
3 810.69 USD (612 221 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 655.57 USD (375 872 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (242.42 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
351.31 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.20
Trading activity:
5.04%
Max deposit load:
17.46%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
2.87
Long Trades:
46 (46.00%)
Short Trades:
54 (54.00%)
Profit Factor:
1.43
Expected Payoff:
11.55 USD
Average Profit:
105.85 USD
Average Loss:
-41.49 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-299.73 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-345.52 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
202.88%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.42 USD
Maximal:
402.07 USD (30.52%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
28.82% (401.72 USD)
By Equity:
3.96% (37.06 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 100
12 24 36 48 60 72 84 96
12 24 36 48 60 72 84 96
12 24 36 48 60 72 84 96
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 1.2K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 236K
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +201.24 USD
Worst trade: -64 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +242.42 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -299.73 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real15
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.11 × 445
Exness-MT5Real11
0.68 × 162
Exness-MT5Real2
1.20 × 136
Exness-MT5Real5
1.30 × 565
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
2.61 × 273
ICMarkets-MT5-4
3.26 × 23
Tickmill-Live
4.86 × 103
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
5.22 × 100
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
6.58 × 171
TitanFX-MT5-01
15.98 × 222
Exness-MT5Real3
16.70 × 520
ICMarketsSC-MT5
22.27 × 59
GTCGlobalTrade-Server
28.00 × 1
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
hhh
No reviews
2026.07.28 13:04
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.28 06:02
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.28 06:02
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.27 14:57
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.27 13:57
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.07.27 13:57
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.27 13:57
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
GOLDWF
30 USD per month
442%
1
863
USD
879
USD
13
0%
100
36%
5%
1.43
11.55
USD
29%
1:200
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.