- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
100
Profit Trades:
36 (36.00%)
Loss Trades:
64 (64.00%)
Best trade:
201.24 USD
Worst trade:
-64.30 USD
Gross Profit:
3 810.69 USD (612 221 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 655.57 USD (375 872 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (242.42 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
351.31 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.20
Trading activity:
5.04%
Max deposit load:
17.46%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
2.87
Long Trades:
46 (46.00%)
Short Trades:
54 (54.00%)
Profit Factor:
1.43
Expected Payoff:
11.55 USD
Average Profit:
105.85 USD
Average Loss:
-41.49 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-299.73 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-345.52 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
202.88%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.42 USD
Maximal:
402.07 USD (30.52%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
28.82% (401.72 USD)
By Equity:
3.96% (37.06 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|100
|
12 24 36 48 60 72 84 96
|
12 24 36 48 60 72 84 96
|
12 24 36 48 60 72 84 96
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|1.2K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|236K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
|
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
|
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +201.24 USD
Worst trade: -64 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +242.42 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -299.73 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.11 × 445
|
Exness-MT5Real11
|0.68 × 162
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|1.20 × 136
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|1.30 × 565
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|2.61 × 273
|
ICMarkets-MT5-4
|3.26 × 23
|
Tickmill-Live
|4.86 × 103
|
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
|5.22 × 100
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|6.58 × 171
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|15.98 × 222
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|16.70 × 520
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|22.27 × 59
|
GTCGlobalTrade-Server
|28.00 × 1
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
442%
1
863
USD
USD
879
USD
USD
13
0%
100
36%
5%
1.43
11.55
USD
USD
29%
1:200