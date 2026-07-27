- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
12
Profit Trades:
8 (66.66%)
Loss Trades:
4 (33.33%)
Best trade:
3.04 USD
Worst trade:
-1.64 USD
Gross Profit:
10.51 USD (1 122 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3.57 USD (331 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (10.17 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
10.17 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.38
Trading activity:
45.92%
Max deposit load:
28.33%
Latest trade:
18 hours ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
20 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.98
Long Trades:
6 (50.00%)
Short Trades:
6 (50.00%)
Profit Factor:
2.94
Expected Payoff:
0.58 USD
Average Profit:
1.31 USD
Average Loss:
-0.89 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-3.51 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3.51 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
3.47%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
3.23 USD
Maximal:
3.51 USD (1.75%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.75% (3.51 USD)
By Equity:
4.90% (9.64 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|12
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD
|7
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD
|791
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +3.04 USD
Worst trade: -2 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +10.17 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -3.51 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live10" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
EquitiGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
TitanFX-05
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge11
|0.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Real9
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 18
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexClubBY-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
|0.27 × 15
|
Tickmill-Live05
|0.31 × 93
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.36 × 33
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.40 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|0.41 × 188
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live2
|0.50 × 2
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
|0.60 × 5
|
Tickmill-Live10
|0.68 × 2251
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|0.70 × 23
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.75 × 8
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Demo
|0.75 × 4
|
Tickmill-Live09
|0.81 × 176
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Demo
|0.83 × 42
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.84 × 81
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.85 × 47
|
Tickmill-Live04
|0.87 × 216
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
31 USD per month
3%
0
0
USD
USD
207
USD
USD
2
100%
12
66%
46%
2.94
0.58
USD
USD
5%
1:100