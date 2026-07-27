The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live10" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

EquitiGroup-Live 0.00 × 1 TitanFX-05 0.00 × 1 Tickmill-Live 0.00 × 1 Pepperstone-Edge11 0.00 × 1 OctaFX-Real9 0.00 × 1 RoboForex-Prime 0.00 × 1 FusionMarkets-Live 2 0.00 × 1 Tickmill-Live02 0.00 × 1 VantageInternational-Live 18 0.00 × 1 ForexClubBY-MT4 Market Real 2 Server 0.27 × 15 Tickmill-Live05 0.31 × 93 ICMarketsSC-Live07 0.36 × 33 ICMarketsSC-Live19 0.40 × 5 ICMarketsSC-Live20 0.41 × 188 FPMarketsLLC-Live2 0.50 × 2 Alpari-Pro.ECN2 0.60 × 5 Tickmill-Live10 0.68 × 2251 BlueberryMarkets-Live 0.70 × 23 ICMarketsSC-Live08 0.75 × 8 TradeMaxGlobal-Demo 0.75 × 4 Tickmill-Live09 0.81 × 176 TMGM.TradeMax-Demo 0.83 × 42 ICMarketsSC-Live05 0.84 × 81 ICMarketsSC-Live23 0.85 × 47 Tickmill-Live04 0.87 × 216 95 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor