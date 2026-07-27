- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
19
Profit Trades:
12 (63.15%)
Loss Trades:
7 (36.84%)
Best trade:
11.57 USD
Worst trade:
-6.40 USD
Gross Profit:
42.89 USD (42 835 pips)
Gross Loss:
-28.83 USD (28 853 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (13.92 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
13.92 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.20
Trading activity:
0.43%
Max deposit load:
22.78%
Latest trade:
4 days ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
8 minutes
Recovery Factor:
1.45
Long Trades:
9 (47.37%)
Short Trades:
10 (52.63%)
Profit Factor:
1.49
Expected Payoff:
0.74 USD
Average Profit:
3.57 USD
Average Loss:
-4.12 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-9.71 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-9.71 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
24.67%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
9.71 USD (12.02%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
12.02% (9.71 USD)
By Equity:
11.77% (9.51 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|19
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|14
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|14K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +11.57 USD
Worst trade: -6 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +13.92 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -9.71 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Weltrade-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Activtrades-Classic 2 Server
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real25
|0.00 × 2
|
Just2Trade-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 172
|
OctaFX-Real3
|0.00 × 82
|
Exness-Real15
|0.00 × 21
|
KOT-Live3
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real28
|0.00 × 20
|
FOXMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 70
|
CabanaCapitals-Live
|0.00 × 6
|
Tickmill-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
GMI-Live08
|0.00 × 53
|
MaxrichGroup-Real
|0.00 × 21
|
DooPrime-Live 2
|0.00 × 21
|
HantecMarkets-Server1
|0.00 × 15
|
MFMSecurities-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexTime-ECN-Zero
|0.00 × 1
|
OxSecurities-Demo
|0.00 × 5
|
EightcapLtd-Real2
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real17
|0.00 × 31
|
Graphene-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
MEXAtlantic-Real
|0.00 × 3
|
LibertexCom-MT4 Market Real Server
|0.00 × 26
|
LiteFinance-ECN.com
|0.00 × 1
|
Axi-US12-Live
|0.00 × 12
Marathon, not a sprint
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
45 USD per month
25%
0
0
USD
USD
71
USD
USD
2
0%
19
63%
0%
1.48
0.74
USD
USD
12%
1:500