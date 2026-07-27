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Andri Yanto

Trading for Living 2

Andri Yanto
Andri Yanto

Andri Yanto

0 reviews
Reliability
18 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 37 USD per month
growth since 2026 46%
Exness-MT5Real39
1:400
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
46
Profit Trades:
34 (73.91%)
Loss Trades:
12 (26.09%)
Best trade:
300.00 USD
Worst trade:
-160.00 USD
Gross Profit:
1 973.50 USD (1 911 251 pips)
Gross Loss:
-790.91 USD (790 905 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (604.30 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
604.30 USD (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.35
Trading activity:
60.35%
Max deposit load:
0.76%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
4.93
Long Trades:
44 (95.65%)
Short Trades:
2 (4.35%)
Profit Factor:
2.50
Expected Payoff:
25.71 USD
Average Profit:
58.04 USD
Average Loss:
-65.91 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-184.58 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-240.00 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
16.93%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
240.00 USD (6.41%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
7.17% (240.00 USD)
By Equity:
9.97% (305.58 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 43
XAGUSD 2
BTCUSD 1
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 1K
XAGUSD 106
BTCUSD 68
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 892K
XAGUSD 2.1K
BTCUSD 226K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +300.00 USD
Worst trade: -160 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 13
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +604.30 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -184.58 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real39" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real26
0.95 × 62
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.07.30 06:18
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.29 13:12
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Trading for Living 2
37 USD per month
46%
0
0
USD
3.1K
USD
18
0%
46
73%
60%
2.49
25.71
USD
10%
1:400
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