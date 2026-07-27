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Hugo Salvador

From 80 To 10000

Hugo Salvador
Hugo Salvador

Hugo Salvador

Trader with over 10 years of experience, primarily in the stock market, I have also been developing Expert Advisors for MetaTrader 5 since 2025.
0 reviews
Reliability
5 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 20%
RoboForex-ECN
1:200
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
25
Profit Trades:
23 (92.00%)
Loss Trades:
2 (8.00%)
Best trade:
1.48 USD
Worst trade:
-0.73 USD
Gross Profit:
12.20 USD (1 332 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1.32 USD (134 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (4.76 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
5.06 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.00
Trading activity:
1.56%
Max deposit load:
7.82%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
7 hours
Recovery Factor:
14.70
Long Trades:
6 (24.00%)
Short Trades:
19 (76.00%)
Profit Factor:
9.24
Expected Payoff:
0.44 USD
Average Profit:
0.53 USD
Average Loss:
-0.66 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-0.73 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-0.73 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
17.26%
Algo trading:
84%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.01 USD
Maximal:
0.74 USD (1.34%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.34% (0.74 USD)
By Equity:
0.48% (0.41 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDUSD 10
EURUSD 10
USDCAD 4
GBPUSD 1
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDUSD 5
EURUSD 4
USDCAD 2
GBPUSD 0
1 2 3 4 5
1 2 3 4 5
1 2 3 4 5
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDUSD 483
EURUSD 441
USDCAD 233
GBPUSD 41
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1.48 USD
Worst trade: -1 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +4.76 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.73 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

VantageFX-Live
0.00 × 2
FXCC1-Trade
0.00 × 2
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
0.00 × 2
Tradestone-Real
0.00 × 1
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
0.20 × 5
VantageInternational-Live 19
0.27 × 147
VantageMarkets-Live 19
0.33 × 106
VantageFXInternational-Live
0.38 × 48
Alpari-MT5
0.41 × 17
Exness-MT5Real12
0.42 × 64
VantageMarkets-Live 13
0.46 × 89
Exness-MT5Real7
0.48 × 498
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.49 × 49
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
0.50 × 6
RoboForex-ECN
0.53 × 4280
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
0.67 × 3
Exness-MT5Real8
0.70 × 220
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
0.76 × 200
Alpari-Real01
0.86 × 42
ScopeMarkets-Live
0.91 × 107
TitanFX-MT5-01
0.91 × 219
FusionMarkets-Live
0.95 × 39
ThreeTrader-Live
0.95 × 84
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.97 × 136
RannForex-Server
0.99 × 73
73 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

From $80 to $10,000 — Progressive Growth Trading Signal

This signal follows an ambitious account-growth strategy designed to progressively increase a small starting balance through controlled lot-size adjustments.

The objective is to attempt to grow an initial balance of approximately $80 toward $10,000, while gradually increasing trading volume as the account develops. This is a long-term challenge and not a guaranteed result.

Strategy Principles

The signal is based on:

  • Progressive lot-size increases according to account growth
  • Automated trade execution based on predefined market conditions
  • Continuous monitoring of open positions
  • Manual intervention when market conditions become abnormal
  • Risk adjustments during periods of high volatility, major economic announcements or market crises

The trading system manages positions automatically under normal market conditions. However, the account is also actively supervised. Manual decisions may be taken when necessary to reduce exposure, secure profits, close risky positions or temporarily suspend trading.

Important Information

This signal is intended for investors who understand that aggressive account growth requires accepting a significant level of risk.

The strategy may experience:

  • Temporary drawdowns
  • Periods without new trades
  • Changes in lot size
  • Manual closures or adjustments
  • Reduced activity during unstable market conditions

The objective is not to generate a fixed daily profit, but to pursue progressive account growth while adapting the risk level to the account balance and current market environment.

Subscribers should use a proportional balance and avoid investing money they cannot afford to lose.

Risk Warning

The target of growing $80 into $10,000 is an objective and does not represent a guarantee of future performance. Forex and CFD trading involves a high level of risk. Previous results do not guarantee future results.

Subscribers remain fully responsible for their own trading account, leverage, broker conditions and capital allocation.


No reviews
2026.08.06 03:01
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.08.02 14:59
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.27 07:56
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.27 07:56
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
From 80 To 10000
30 USD per month
20%
0
0
USD
86
USD
5
84%
25
92%
2%
9.24
0.44
USD
1%
1:200
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.