- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDUSD
|10
|EURUSD
|10
|USDCAD
|4
|GBPUSD
|1
|
2 4 6 8 10
|
2 4 6 8 10
|
2 4 6 8 10
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDUSD
|5
|EURUSD
|4
|USDCAD
|2
|GBPUSD
|0
|
1 2 3 4 5
|
1 2 3 4 5
|
1 2 3 4 5
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDUSD
|483
|EURUSD
|441
|USDCAD
|233
|GBPUSD
|41
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
VantageFX-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
FXCC1-Trade
|0.00 × 2
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Tradestone-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
|0.20 × 5
|
VantageInternational-Live 19
|0.27 × 147
|
VantageMarkets-Live 19
|0.33 × 106
|
VantageFXInternational-Live
|0.38 × 48
|
Alpari-MT5
|0.41 × 17
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.42 × 64
|
VantageMarkets-Live 13
|0.46 × 89
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.48 × 498
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.49 × 49
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
|0.50 × 6
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.53 × 4280
|
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
|0.67 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.70 × 220
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
|0.76 × 200
|
Alpari-Real01
|0.86 × 42
|
ScopeMarkets-Live
|0.91 × 107
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|0.91 × 219
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.95 × 39
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|0.95 × 84
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.97 × 136
|
RannForex-Server
|0.99 × 73
From $80 to $10,000 — Progressive Growth Trading Signal
This signal follows an ambitious account-growth strategy designed to progressively increase a small starting balance through controlled lot-size adjustments.
The objective is to attempt to grow an initial balance of approximately $80 toward $10,000, while gradually increasing trading volume as the account develops. This is a long-term challenge and not a guaranteed result.
Strategy Principles
The signal is based on:
- Progressive lot-size increases according to account growth
- Automated trade execution based on predefined market conditions
- Continuous monitoring of open positions
- Manual intervention when market conditions become abnormal
- Risk adjustments during periods of high volatility, major economic announcements or market crises
The trading system manages positions automatically under normal market conditions. However, the account is also actively supervised. Manual decisions may be taken when necessary to reduce exposure, secure profits, close risky positions or temporarily suspend trading.
Important Information
This signal is intended for investors who understand that aggressive account growth requires accepting a significant level of risk.
The strategy may experience:
- Temporary drawdowns
- Periods without new trades
- Changes in lot size
- Manual closures or adjustments
- Reduced activity during unstable market conditions
The objective is not to generate a fixed daily profit, but to pursue progressive account growth while adapting the risk level to the account balance and current market environment.
Subscribers should use a proportional balance and avoid investing money they cannot afford to lose.
Risk Warning
The target of growing $80 into $10,000 is an objective and does not represent a guarantee of future performance. Forex and CFD trading involves a high level of risk. Previous results do not guarantee future results.
Subscribers remain fully responsible for their own trading account, leverage, broker conditions and capital allocation.
USD
USD
USD