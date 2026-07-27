From $80 to $10,000 — Progressive Growth Trading Signal

This signal follows an ambitious account-growth strategy designed to progressively increase a small starting balance through controlled lot-size adjustments.

The objective is to attempt to grow an initial balance of approximately $80 toward $10,000, while gradually increasing trading volume as the account develops. This is a long-term challenge and not a guaranteed result.

Strategy Principles

The signal is based on:

Progressive lot-size increases according to account growth

Automated trade execution based on predefined market conditions

Continuous monitoring of open positions

Manual intervention when market conditions become abnormal

Risk adjustments during periods of high volatility, major economic announcements or market crises

The trading system manages positions automatically under normal market conditions. However, the account is also actively supervised. Manual decisions may be taken when necessary to reduce exposure, secure profits, close risky positions or temporarily suspend trading.

Important Information

This signal is intended for investors who understand that aggressive account growth requires accepting a significant level of risk.

The strategy may experience:

Temporary drawdowns

Periods without new trades

Changes in lot size

Manual closures or adjustments

Reduced activity during unstable market conditions

The objective is not to generate a fixed daily profit, but to pursue progressive account growth while adapting the risk level to the account balance and current market environment.

Subscribers should use a proportional balance and avoid investing money they cannot afford to lose.

Risk Warning

The target of growing $80 into $10,000 is an objective and does not represent a guarantee of future performance. Forex and CFD trading involves a high level of risk. Previous results do not guarantee future results.

Subscribers remain fully responsible for their own trading account, leverage, broker conditions and capital allocation.