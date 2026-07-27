- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
139
Profit Trades:
138 (99.28%)
Loss Trades:
1 (0.72%)
Best trade:
1 220.00 USD
Worst trade:
-65.90 USD
Gross Profit:
23 378.50 USD (209 794 pips)
Gross Loss:
-65.90 USD (1 318 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
138 (23 378.50 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
23 378.50 USD (138)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.93
Trading activity:
71.72%
Max deposit load:
0.45%
Latest trade:
4 days ago
Trades per week:
64
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
353.76
Long Trades:
116 (83.45%)
Short Trades:
23 (16.55%)
Profit Factor:
354.76
Expected Payoff:
167.72 USD
Average Profit:
169.41 USD
Average Loss:
-65.90 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-65.90 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-65.90 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
3.89%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
65.90 USD
Maximal:
65.90 USD (0.01%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.01% (65.90 USD)
By Equity:
1.69% (10 217.80 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|139
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|23K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|208K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +1 220.00 USD
Worst trade: -66 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 138
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +23 378.50 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -65.90 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Headway-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
|0.00 × 3
|
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|0.00 × 1
|
CPTMarkets-Live02
|0.00 × 4
|
VantageInternational-Live 16
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ProCent-6
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
|
InstaFinance-Europe.com
|0.00 × 1
|
InstaFinance-UK.com
|0.00 × 1
|
FPTradingLLC-Live4
|4.07 × 54
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|4.17 × 6
|
TitanFX-02
|5.03 × 34
|
SwitchMarkets-Real
|6.67 × 18
|
Tickmill-Live09
|7.35 × 267
|
TradingProInternational-Live
|7.50 × 54
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|7.76 × 63
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
|8.06 × 82
|
EightcapLtd-Real-4
|8.21 × 583
|
Aiprime-Live
|10.29 × 52
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|10.32 × 316
|
RoboForex-ProCent-5
|12.85 × 172
|
RoboForex-ProCent-8
|14.17 × 119
|
KeyToMarkets-Live
|15.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|17.44 × 184
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|18.00 × 1
Danantara Project specializes exclusively in XAUUSD (Gold) trading signals. Our strategy combines price action, market structure, liquidity, support & resistance, and multi-timeframe analysis to identify high-probability setups. We prioritize disciplined execution, strict risk management, and consistent long-term performance. Trading involves risk, and past performance does not guarantee future results.
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
4%
0
0
USD
USD
13
USD
USD
2
0%
139
99%
72%
354.75
167.72
USD
USD
2%
1:400