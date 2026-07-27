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Wahyudi Ramdano

Danantara Project

Wahyudi Ramdano
Wahyudi Ramdano

Wahyudi Ramdano

0 reviews
Reliability
2 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 4%
Headway-Real
1:400
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
139
Profit Trades:
138 (99.28%)
Loss Trades:
1 (0.72%)
Best trade:
1 220.00 USD
Worst trade:
-65.90 USD
Gross Profit:
23 378.50 USD (209 794 pips)
Gross Loss:
-65.90 USD (1 318 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
138 (23 378.50 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
23 378.50 USD (138)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.93
Trading activity:
71.72%
Max deposit load:
0.45%
Latest trade:
4 days ago
Trades per week:
64
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
353.76
Long Trades:
116 (83.45%)
Short Trades:
23 (16.55%)
Profit Factor:
354.76
Expected Payoff:
167.72 USD
Average Profit:
169.41 USD
Average Loss:
-65.90 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-65.90 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-65.90 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
3.89%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
65.90 USD
Maximal:
65.90 USD (0.01%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.01% (65.90 USD)
By Equity:
1.69% (10 217.80 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 139
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 23K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 208K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 220.00 USD
Worst trade: -66 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 138
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +23 378.50 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -65.90 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Headway-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
0.00 × 3
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge05
0.00 × 1
CPTMarkets-Live02
0.00 × 4
VantageInternational-Live 16
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ProCent-6
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
InstaFinance-Europe.com
0.00 × 1
InstaFinance-UK.com
0.00 × 1
FPTradingLLC-Live4
4.07 × 54
ICMarketsSC-Live16
4.17 × 6
TitanFX-02
5.03 × 34
SwitchMarkets-Real
6.67 × 18
Tickmill-Live09
7.35 × 267
TradingProInternational-Live
7.50 × 54
Pepperstone-Edge01
7.76 × 63
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
8.06 × 82
EightcapLtd-Real-4
8.21 × 583
Aiprime-Live
10.29 × 52
BlackBullMarkets-Live
10.32 × 316
RoboForex-ProCent-5
12.85 × 172
RoboForex-ProCent-8
14.17 × 119
KeyToMarkets-Live
15.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live17
17.44 × 184
VantageInternational-Live 4
18.00 × 1
5 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Danantara Project specializes exclusively in XAUUSD (Gold) trading signals. Our strategy combines price action, market structure, liquidity, support & resistance, and multi-timeframe analysis to identify high-probability setups. We prioritize disciplined execution, strict risk management, and consistent long-term performance. Trading involves risk, and past performance does not guarantee future results.
No reviews
2026.08.06 11:49
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.08.04 12:48
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.08.03 02:03
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.31 06:40
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.27 06:56
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Danantara Project
30 USD per month
4%
0
0
USD
13
USD
2
0%
139
99%
72%
354.75
167.72
USD
2%
1:400
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Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

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