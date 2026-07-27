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Ruben Casado Martin

Irukito

Ruben Casado Martin
Ruben Casado Martin

Ruben Casado Martin

0 reviews
Reliability
37 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 300 USD per month
growth since 2025 227%
Darwinex-Live-2
1:200
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 856
Profit Trades:
1 132 (60.99%)
Loss Trades:
724 (39.01%)
Best trade:
14 943.65 USD
Worst trade:
-21 803.02 USD
Gross Profit:
327 410.70 USD (2 013 747 pips)
Gross Loss:
-100 137.51 USD (967 356 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
42 (926.56 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
64 270.39 USD (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading activity:
60.11%
Max deposit load:
55.23%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
376
Avg holding time:
6 hours
Recovery Factor:
10.42
Long Trades:
1 395 (75.16%)
Short Trades:
461 (24.84%)
Profit Factor:
3.27
Expected Payoff:
122.45 USD
Average Profit:
289.23 USD
Average Loss:
-138.31 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
33 (-239.60 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-21 803.64 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
94.84%
Annual Forecast:
1 150.75%
Algo trading:
48%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
21 803.64 USD (13.24%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
13.24% (21 803.64 USD)
By Equity:
6.47% (19 557.13 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 1847
XAGUSD 6
EURUSD 2
NDX 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 227K
XAGUSD -136
EURUSD -2
NDX 2
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 1M
XAGUSD -2.7K
EURUSD -34
NDX 164
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +14 943.65 USD
Worst trade: -21 803 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 13
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +926.56 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -239.60 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

RoboForex-ProCent-5
0.00 × 6
Darwinex-Live-2
0.00 × 4
FusionMarkets-Live 3
0.00 × 8
FusionMarkets-Live
0.09 × 33
Axi-US03-Live
1.00 × 1
GoMarkets-Real 10
1.04 × 25
VTMarkets-Live 3
5.00 × 1
RoboForex-ProCent
5.60 × 25
VTMarkets-Live 6
7.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Demo
14.88 × 1087
CAMarketsGlobal-Live
15.57 × 7
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.08.03 19:42
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.08.03 18:42
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.29 18:14
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.27 06:56
80% of growth achieved within 11 days. This comprises 4.47% of days out of 246 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.27 06:56
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Irukito
300 USD per month
227%
0
0
USD
327K
USD
37
48%
1 856
60%
60%
3.26
122.45
USD
13%
1:200
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