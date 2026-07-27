- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1 856
Profit Trades:
1 132 (60.99%)
Loss Trades:
724 (39.01%)
Best trade:
14 943.65 USD
Worst trade:
-21 803.02 USD
Gross Profit:
327 410.70 USD (2 013 747 pips)
Gross Loss:
-100 137.51 USD (967 356 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
42 (926.56 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
64 270.39 USD (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading activity:
60.11%
Max deposit load:
55.23%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
376
Avg holding time:
6 hours
Recovery Factor:
10.42
Long Trades:
1 395 (75.16%)
Short Trades:
461 (24.84%)
Profit Factor:
3.27
Expected Payoff:
122.45 USD
Average Profit:
289.23 USD
Average Loss:
-138.31 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
33 (-239.60 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-21 803.64 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
94.84%
Annual Forecast:
1 150.75%
Algo trading:
48%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
21 803.64 USD (13.24%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
13.24% (21 803.64 USD)
By Equity:
6.47% (19 557.13 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|1847
|XAGUSD
|6
|EURUSD
|2
|NDX
|1
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|227K
|XAGUSD
|-136
|EURUSD
|-2
|NDX
|2
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|1M
|XAGUSD
|-2.7K
|EURUSD
|-34
|NDX
|164
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +14 943.65 USD
Worst trade: -21 803 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 13
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +926.56 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -239.60 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
RoboForex-ProCent-5
|0.00 × 6
|
Darwinex-Live-2
|0.00 × 4
|
FusionMarkets-Live 3
|0.00 × 8
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.09 × 33
|
Axi-US03-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
GoMarkets-Real 10
|1.04 × 25
|
VTMarkets-Live 3
|5.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ProCent
|5.60 × 25
|
VTMarkets-Live 6
|7.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|14.88 × 1087
|
CAMarketsGlobal-Live
|15.57 × 7
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
300 USD per month
227%
0
0
USD
USD
327K
USD
USD
37
48%
1 856
60%
60%
3.26
122.45
USD
USD
13%
1:200