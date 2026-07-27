SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Hitec
Salavat Yulamanov

Hitec

Salavat Yulamanov
Salavat Yulamanov

Salavat Yulamanov

4.7 (23)
The broker provides a 100% Deposit Bonus.
https://rbfxdirect.com/ru/lk/?a=ygdm Roboforex
6 products 2 signals 3 topics 40 comments
0 reviews
Reliability
25 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 77%
Exispro-Live
1:200
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
932
Profit Trades:
831 (89.16%)
Loss Trades:
101 (10.84%)
Best trade:
103.77 USD
Worst trade:
-92.84 USD
Gross Profit:
5 035.16 USD (144 752 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 144.58 USD (59 242 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
66 (371.45 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
380.81 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.35
Trading activity:
93.23%
Max deposit load:
3.72%
Latest trade:
23 hours ago
Trades per week:
43
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
30.35
Long Trades:
477 (51.18%)
Short Trades:
455 (48.82%)
Profit Factor:
4.40
Expected Payoff:
4.17 USD
Average Profit:
6.06 USD
Average Loss:
-11.33 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-64.36 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-128.18 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
12.02%
Annual Forecast:
145.85%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
128.18 USD (1.69%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.67% (128.18 USD)
By Equity:
1.42% (127.09 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSD_i 586
AUDCAD_i 177
NZDCAD_i 99
AUDUSD_i 36
XAGUSD_i 30
GBPCAD_i 2
EURUSD_i 1
USDCAD_i 1
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD_i 2.2K
AUDCAD_i 1.2K
NZDCAD_i 575
AUDUSD_i 77
XAGUSD_i -173
GBPCAD_i 16
EURUSD_i 1
USDCAD_i 1
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD_i 43K
AUDCAD_i 33K
NZDCAD_i 16K
AUDUSD_i 6.7K
XAGUSD_i -14K
GBPCAD_i 1.1K
EURUSD_i 146
USDCAD_i 158
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +103.77 USD
Worst trade: -93 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +371.45 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -64.36 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exispro-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Hitec
30 USD per month
77%
0
0
USD
9.1K
USD
25
98%
932
89%
93%
4.39
4.17
USD
2%
1:200
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.