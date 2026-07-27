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Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Zoo2 Sharpe2
Kittiphone Phoutthavong

Zoo2 Sharpe2

Kittiphone Phoutthavong
Kittiphone Phoutthavong

Kittiphone Phoutthavong

0 reviews
Reliability
27 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 25%
VantageMarkets-Live 19
1:500
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
280
Profit Trades:
192 (68.57%)
Loss Trades:
88 (31.43%)
Best trade:
117.68 USD
Worst trade:
-184.91 USD
Gross Profit:
2 330.94 USD (2 307 951 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 208.86 USD (688 991 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
25 (212.23 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
408.72 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
98.48%
Max deposit load:
4.57%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
70
Avg holding time:
8 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.14
Long Trades:
125 (44.64%)
Short Trades:
155 (55.36%)
Profit Factor:
1.06
Expected Payoff:
0.44 USD
Average Profit:
12.14 USD
Average Loss:
-25.10 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-300.10 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-477.12 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
-9.16%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
73%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
106.13 USD
Maximal:
857.58 USD (90.13%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
28.52% (857.55 USD)
By Equity:
21.58% (648.95 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD+ 191
BTCUSD 54
EURUSD+ 24
GBPUSD+ 2
CHFJPY+ 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD+ 108
BTCUSD -1
EURUSD+ -17
GBPUSD+ 4
CHFJPY+ 0
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD+ 15K
BTCUSD -23K
EURUSD+ -1.1K
GBPUSD+ 416
CHFJPY+ 49
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +117.68 USD
Worst trade: -185 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +212.23 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -300.10 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageMarkets-Live 19" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 40
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Gold
No reviews
2026.08.03 02:03
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.27 03:55
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 1.73% of days out of 173 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Zoo2 Sharpe2
30 USD per month
25%
0
0
USD
2.4K
USD
27
73%
280
68%
98%
1.05
0.44
USD
29%
1:500
Copy

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