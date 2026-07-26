- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
314
Profit Trades:
187 (59.55%)
Loss Trades:
127 (40.45%)
Best trade:
100.70 USD
Worst trade:
-134.52 USD
Gross Profit:
5 268.19 USD (73 190 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 066.50 USD (72 591 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (440.79 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
543.92 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.20
Trading activity:
21.35%
Max deposit load:
2.10%
Latest trade:
22 hours ago
Trades per week:
87
Avg holding time:
20 minutes
Recovery Factor:
7.35
Long Trades:
272 (86.62%)
Short Trades:
42 (13.38%)
Profit Factor:
1.72
Expected Payoff:
7.01 USD
Average Profit:
28.17 USD
Average Loss:
-24.15 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-71.43 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-258.29 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
16.73%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
299.71 USD (2.43%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.00% (299.71 USD)
By Equity:
0.83% (123.88 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|314
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|2.2K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|599
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +100.70 USD
Worst trade: -135 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +440.79 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -71.43 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "StarBridgeCapitalGroup-MT5-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
|0.00 × 1
|
GTCGlobalSA-Server 3
|3.00 × 1
|
BTGTMauritiusCapital-MT5-LIVE1
|10.50 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|12.19 × 59
|
GTCGlobalSA-Server 4
|13.00 × 1
|
StarBridgeCapitalGroup-MT5-Live
|15.74 × 19
|
Exness-MT5Real40
|18.67 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
|19.28 × 18
九章算数002 10000美金跟单 一次一单 Ai算力交易
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
17%
0
0
USD
USD
16K
USD
USD
3
0%
314
59%
21%
1.71
7.01
USD
USD
2%
1:500