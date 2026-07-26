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Jin Cheng Han

Jiuzhangsuanshu002

Jin Cheng Han
Jin Cheng Han

Jin Cheng Han

0 reviews
Reliability
3 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 17%
StarBridgeCapitalGroup-MT5-Live
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
314
Profit Trades:
187 (59.55%)
Loss Trades:
127 (40.45%)
Best trade:
100.70 USD
Worst trade:
-134.52 USD
Gross Profit:
5 268.19 USD (73 190 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 066.50 USD (72 591 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (440.79 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
543.92 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.20
Trading activity:
21.35%
Max deposit load:
2.10%
Latest trade:
22 hours ago
Trades per week:
87
Avg holding time:
20 minutes
Recovery Factor:
7.35
Long Trades:
272 (86.62%)
Short Trades:
42 (13.38%)
Profit Factor:
1.72
Expected Payoff:
7.01 USD
Average Profit:
28.17 USD
Average Loss:
-24.15 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-71.43 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-258.29 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
16.73%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
299.71 USD (2.43%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.00% (299.71 USD)
By Equity:
0.83% (123.88 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 314
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 2.2K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 599
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +100.70 USD
Worst trade: -135 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +440.79 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -71.43 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "StarBridgeCapitalGroup-MT5-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
0.00 × 1
GTCGlobalSA-Server 3
3.00 × 1
BTGTMauritiusCapital-MT5-LIVE1
10.50 × 2
Exness-MT5Real5
12.19 × 59
GTCGlobalSA-Server 4
13.00 × 1
StarBridgeCapitalGroup-MT5-Live
15.74 × 19
Exness-MT5Real40
18.67 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
19.28 × 18
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
九章算数002 10000美金跟单 一次一单 Ai算力交易
No reviews
2026.07.26 19:52
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.26 19:52
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Jiuzhangsuanshu002
30 USD per month
17%
0
0
USD
16K
USD
3
0%
314
59%
21%
1.71
7.01
USD
2%
1:500
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Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

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