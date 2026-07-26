- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1 857
Profit Trades:
855 (46.04%)
Loss Trades:
1 002 (53.96%)
Best trade:
297.37 USD
Worst trade:
-511.67 USD
Gross Profit:
107 597.58 USD (3 150 756 pips)
Gross Loss:
-98 878.84 USD (2 949 753 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
18 (1 857.67 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3 004.05 USD (16)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
82.40%
Max deposit load:
8.88%
Latest trade:
18 hours ago
Trades per week:
33
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
1.11
Long Trades:
1 366 (73.56%)
Short Trades:
491 (26.44%)
Profit Factor:
1.09
Expected Payoff:
4.70 USD
Average Profit:
125.85 USD
Average Loss:
-98.68 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
25 (-2 083.80 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 198.34 USD (14)
Monthly growth:
8.65%
Annual Forecast:
104.90%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
3 344.03 USD
Maximal:
7 837.34 USD (40.64%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
50.95% (3 798.05 USD)
By Equity:
2.52% (310.65 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|1596
|CHFJPY
|37
|USDJPY
|28
|AUDJPY
|28
|GBPJPY
|26
|EURJPY
|20
|GBPUSD
|19
|EURNZD
|19
|CADJPY
|18
|NZDUSD
|16
|EURUSD
|13
|USDCHF
|12
|NZDJPY
|12
|AUDUSD
|8
|USDCAD
|3
|EURGBP
|2
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|4.4K
|CHFJPY
|1.3K
|USDJPY
|893
|AUDJPY
|1.1K
|GBPJPY
|410
|EURJPY
|550
|GBPUSD
|-275
|EURNZD
|31
|CADJPY
|546
|NZDUSD
|-110
|EURUSD
|-141
|USDCHF
|-155
|NZDJPY
|65
|AUDUSD
|90
|USDCAD
|-15
|EURGBP
|-28
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|83K
|CHFJPY
|32K
|USDJPY
|23K
|AUDJPY
|31K
|GBPJPY
|14K
|EURJPY
|18K
|GBPUSD
|-11K
|EURNZD
|3.2K
|CADJPY
|14K
|NZDUSD
|-139
|EURUSD
|-4K
|USDCHF
|-2.9K
|NZDJPY
|2.2K
|AUDUSD
|3.2K
|USDCAD
|-1.8K
|EURGBP
|-957
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +297.37 USD
Worst trade: -512 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 16
Maximum consecutive losses: 14
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 857.67 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 083.80 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 16
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.00 × 12
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 2
|
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeNation-LiveBravo
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.00 × 1
|
EGlobalTrade-Cent7
|0.00 × 2
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.00 × 2
|
MetasGroup-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
AM-UK-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Darwinex-LiveUK
|0.00 × 4
|
QTrade-Classic Server
|0.00 × 1
|
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
|0.00 × 7
|
CapitalPointTrading-Live29
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.00 × 3
|
PreciseFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
135%
0
0
USD
USD
13K
USD
USD
62
0%
1 857
46%
82%
1.08
4.70
USD
USD
51%
1:50