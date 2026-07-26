The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

HFMarketsSV-Live Server 16 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-Live05 0.00 × 12 FusionMarkets-Live 2 0.00 × 2 FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server 0.00 × 2 Exness-Real16 0.00 × 2 Exness-Real29 0.00 × 3 Exness-Real33 0.00 × 2 ICMarketsSC-Live25 0.00 × 1 TradeNation-LiveBravo 0.00 × 1 RoboForex-Prime 0.00 × 3 ICMarketsSC-Live08 0.00 × 1 EGlobalTrade-Cent7 0.00 × 2 AdmiralMarkets-Live 0.00 × 1 ICMarkets-Live03 0.00 × 2 MetasGroup-Live 0.00 × 2 AM-UK-Live 0.00 × 2 Darwinex-LiveUK 0.00 × 4 QTrade-Classic Server 0.00 × 1 PHP-LiveLiquidity1 0.00 × 7 CapitalPointTrading-Live29 0.00 × 1 Pepperstone-Demo01 0.00 × 2 ICMarketsSC-Live09 0.00 × 3 PreciseFX-Live 0.00 × 1 Deltastock-Live 0.00 × 1 Hadwins-Global Trader 0.00 × 2 335 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor