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Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Shanks23
Mohamad Rizal Iqbal Syah

Shanks23

Mohamad Rizal Iqbal Syah
Mohamad Rizal Iqbal Syah

Mohamad Rizal Iqbal Syah

0 reviews
Reliability
62 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 135%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 857
Profit Trades:
855 (46.04%)
Loss Trades:
1 002 (53.96%)
Best trade:
297.37 USD
Worst trade:
-511.67 USD
Gross Profit:
107 597.58 USD (3 150 756 pips)
Gross Loss:
-98 878.84 USD (2 949 753 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
18 (1 857.67 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3 004.05 USD (16)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
82.40%
Max deposit load:
8.88%
Latest trade:
18 hours ago
Trades per week:
33
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
1.11
Long Trades:
1 366 (73.56%)
Short Trades:
491 (26.44%)
Profit Factor:
1.09
Expected Payoff:
4.70 USD
Average Profit:
125.85 USD
Average Loss:
-98.68 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
25 (-2 083.80 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 198.34 USD (14)
Monthly growth:
8.65%
Annual Forecast:
104.90%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
3 344.03 USD
Maximal:
7 837.34 USD (40.64%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
50.95% (3 798.05 USD)
By Equity:
2.52% (310.65 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 1596
CHFJPY 37
USDJPY 28
AUDJPY 28
GBPJPY 26
EURJPY 20
GBPUSD 19
EURNZD 19
CADJPY 18
NZDUSD 16
EURUSD 13
USDCHF 12
NZDJPY 12
AUDUSD 8
USDCAD 3
EURGBP 2
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 4.4K
CHFJPY 1.3K
USDJPY 893
AUDJPY 1.1K
GBPJPY 410
EURJPY 550
GBPUSD -275
EURNZD 31
CADJPY 546
NZDUSD -110
EURUSD -141
USDCHF -155
NZDJPY 65
AUDUSD 90
USDCAD -15
EURGBP -28
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 83K
CHFJPY 32K
USDJPY 23K
AUDJPY 31K
GBPJPY 14K
EURJPY 18K
GBPUSD -11K
EURNZD 3.2K
CADJPY 14K
NZDUSD -139
EURUSD -4K
USDCHF -2.9K
NZDJPY 2.2K
AUDUSD 3.2K
USDCAD -1.8K
EURGBP -957
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +297.37 USD
Worst trade: -512 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 16
Maximum consecutive losses: 14
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 857.67 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 083.80 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

HFMarketsSV-Live Server 16
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.00 × 12
FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 2
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real29
0.00 × 3
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
TradeNation-LiveBravo
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.00 × 1
EGlobalTrade-Cent7
0.00 × 2
AdmiralMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 2
MetasGroup-Live
0.00 × 2
AM-UK-Live
0.00 × 2
Darwinex-LiveUK
0.00 × 4
QTrade-Classic Server
0.00 × 1
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
0.00 × 7
CapitalPointTrading-Live29
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.00 × 3
PreciseFX-Live
0.00 × 1
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
335 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.07.26 18:52
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 0.96% of days out of 418 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.26 18:52
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Shanks23
30 USD per month
135%
0
0
USD
13K
USD
62
0%
1 857
46%
82%
1.08
4.70
USD
51%
1:50
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