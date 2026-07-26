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Aakash Patwari

Midnight Run 100K live

Aakash Patwari
Aakash Patwari

Aakash Patwari

Algorithmic Trader | EA Developer | Prop Firm Specialist
📍 Who I am:
A full-time trader and MQL5 developer with a passion for building smart, reliable, and broker-agnostic trading robots. I don't just code – I trade what I code.
🤖 What I build:
0 reviews
2 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 1000 USD per month
growth since 2026 -1%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
11
Profit Trades:
9 (81.81%)
Loss Trades:
2 (18.18%)
Best trade:
62.37 USD
Worst trade:
-647.11 USD
Gross Profit:
159.65 USD (16 199 pips)
Gross Loss:
-706.79 USD (9 889 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (159.65 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
159.65 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.26
Trading activity:
36.96%
Max deposit load:
3.29%
Latest trade:
20 hours ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
13 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.78
Long Trades:
9 (81.82%)
Short Trades:
2 (18.18%)
Profit Factor:
0.23
Expected Payoff:
-49.74 USD
Average Profit:
17.74 USD
Average Loss:
-353.40 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-704.24 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-704.24 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
-0.55%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
705.97 USD
Maximal:
705.97 USD (0.71%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.71% (705.87 USD)
By Equity:
0.65% (647.61 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 11
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -547
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 6.3K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +62.37 USD
Worst trade: -647 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +159.65 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -704.24 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 1
PrimeCodex-MT5
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
0.00 × 1
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real20
0.00 × 1
AdmiralsGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 3
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.31 × 275
Exness-MT5Real3
0.85 × 167
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.30 × 20
Darwinex-Live
1.55 × 226
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1.62 × 39
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
2.50 × 2
Alpari-Real01
3.00 × 1
FXOpen-MT5
3.00 × 1
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
4.00 × 1
Swissquote-Server
4.48 × 112
VantageFXInternational-Live
5.25 × 20
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
5.62 × 13
AdmiralMarkets-Live
6.06 × 33
FPMarkets-Live
6.54 × 37
5 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Midnight run EA live signal ,this is only for watching and please consider buying the EA instead of subscribing
No reviews
2026.08.04 01:44
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.28 03:01
Share of trading days is too low
2026.07.28 03:01
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.07.28 02:01
Share of trading days is too low
2026.07.28 02:01
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.07.26 18:52
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.26 18:52
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.26 18:52
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.07.26 18:52
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.26 18:52
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Midnight Run 100K live
1000 USD per month
-1%
0
0
USD
99K
USD
2
100%
11
81%
37%
0.22
-49.74
USD
1%
1:200
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