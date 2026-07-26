Trend-following multi-currency Expert Advisor for MT4.

Trades only: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, NZDUSD and XAUUSD.

The strategy uses multi-timeframe market analysis (M5–D1), multi-stage signal filtering and strict risk management. Each trade is opened with predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit, with partial profit taking and break-even management.

No Martingale. No Grid. One position per symbol.

The signal demonstrates real-time trading of the system currently under active development and continuous optimization.