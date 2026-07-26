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Anton Iudakov

Zen Multi symbol

Anton Iudakov
Anton Iudakov

Anton Iudakov

4.2 (25)
Trader.
I write strategies, indicators and robots. Subscribe to my telegram channel, where we discuss intraday trading, the link in the profile contacts.
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25 products 1 signal 1 topic 8 comments
0 reviews
Reliability
2 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 11%
RoboForex-ECN-3
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
12
Profit Trades:
9 (75.00%)
Loss Trades:
3 (25.00%)
Best trade:
66.29 USD
Worst trade:
-36.27 USD
Gross Profit:
202.63 USD (331 pips)
Gross Loss:
-75.69 USD (85 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (126.03 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
126.03 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.34
Trading activity:
1.94%
Max deposit load:
34.98%
Latest trade:
20 hours ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
32 minutes
Recovery Factor:
3.50
Long Trades:
4 (33.33%)
Short Trades:
8 (66.67%)
Profit Factor:
2.68
Expected Payoff:
10.58 USD
Average Profit:
22.51 USD
Average Loss:
-25.23 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-36.27 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-36.27 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
10.95%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
31.21 USD
Maximal:
36.27 USD (2.74%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.95% (34.29 USD)
By Equity:
2.90% (38.14 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
NZDUSD 4
GBPUSD 4
USDCHF 4
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
NZDUSD 30
GBPUSD 31
USDCHF 65
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
NZDUSD 49
GBPUSD 124
USDCHF 73
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +66.29 USD
Worst trade: -36 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +126.03 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -36.27 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-Real11
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 2
GoMarkets-Real 10
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge11
0.06 × 16
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
0.21 × 627
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.22 × 1415
Exness-Real17
0.24 × 378
Tickmill-Live02
0.25 × 4
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
0.25 × 278
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.26 × 115
ThreeTrader-Live
0.35 × 161
RoboForex-ECN
0.43 × 579
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.45 × 60
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.50 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.50 × 2
TitanFX-06
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.52 × 21
Tickmill-Live10
0.53 × 15
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
0.63 × 81
FusionMarkets-Live
0.70 × 828
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.71 × 31
AxioryAsia-06Live
0.75 × 562
VantageInternational-Live 14
0.80 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live22
0.87 × 30
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.88 × 50
44 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

Trend-following multi-currency Expert Advisor for MT4.

Trades only: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, NZDUSD and XAUUSD.

The strategy uses multi-timeframe market analysis (M5–D1), multi-stage signal filtering and strict risk management. Each trade is opened with predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit, with partial profit taking and break-even management.

No Martingale. No Grid. One position per symbol.

The signal demonstrates real-time trading of the system currently under active development and continuous optimization.

No reviews
2026.08.06 08:02
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.08.06 07:02
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.27 08:57
Share of trading days is too low
2026.07.27 08:57
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.07.27 07:56
Share of trading days is too low
2026.07.27 07:56
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.07.27 06:56
Share of trading days is too low
2026.07.27 06:56
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.07.26 17:52
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.26 17:52
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.26 17:52
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.07.26 17:52
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.26 17:52
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Zen Multi symbol
30 USD per month
11%
0
0
USD
1.3K
USD
2
100%
12
75%
2%
2.67
10.58
USD
3%
1:500
Copy

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