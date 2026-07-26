- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|NZDUSD
|4
|GBPUSD
|4
|USDCHF
|4
|
1 2 3 4
|
1 2 3 4
|
1 2 3 4
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|NZDUSD
|30
|GBPUSD
|31
|USDCHF
|65
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|NZDUSD
|49
|GBPUSD
|124
|USDCHF
|73
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-Real11
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 2
|
GoMarkets-Real 10
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge11
|0.06 × 16
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
|0.21 × 627
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
|0.22 × 1415
|
Exness-Real17
|0.24 × 378
|
Tickmill-Live02
|0.25 × 4
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
|0.25 × 278
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.26 × 115
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|0.35 × 161
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.43 × 579
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.45 × 60
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.50 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.50 × 2
|
TitanFX-06
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.52 × 21
|
Tickmill-Live10
|0.53 × 15
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
|0.63 × 81
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.70 × 828
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.71 × 31
|
AxioryAsia-06Live
|0.75 × 562
|
VantageInternational-Live 14
|0.80 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live22
|0.87 × 30
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.88 × 50
Trend-following multi-currency Expert Advisor for MT4.
Trades only: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, NZDUSD and XAUUSD.
The strategy uses multi-timeframe market analysis (M5–D1), multi-stage signal filtering and strict risk management. Each trade is opened with predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit, with partial profit taking and break-even management.
No Martingale. No Grid. One position per symbol.
The signal demonstrates real-time trading of the system currently under active development and continuous optimization.
USD
USD
USD