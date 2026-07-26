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Roedito Boedihargo

Dukun Candle

Roedito Boedihargo
Roedito Boedihargo

Roedito Boedihargo

0 reviews
8 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 -11%
ValetaxIntl-Live5
1:500
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  • Growth
  • Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
51
Profit Trades:
36 (70.58%)
Loss Trades:
15 (29.41%)
Best trade:
46 110 144.21 IDR
Worst trade:
-27 843 185.39 IDR
Gross Profit:
185 423 763.12 IDR (53 403 pips)
Gross Loss:
-139 100 582.36 IDR (24 819 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (30 614 791.43 IDR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
47 527 163.98 IDR (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.19
Trading activity:
22.46%
Max deposit load:
33.41%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
8 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.57
Long Trades:
16 (31.37%)
Short Trades:
35 (68.63%)
Profit Factor:
1.33
Expected Payoff:
908 297.66 IDR
Average Profit:
5 150 660.09 IDR
Average Loss:
-9 273 372.16 IDR
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-12 847 902.83 IDR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-63 972 072.32 IDR (3)
Monthly growth:
-16.85%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 IDR
Maximal:
80 826 280.79 IDR (58.93%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
67.27% (80 826 280.79 IDR)
By Equity:
39.68% (29 941 512.41 IDR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.vx 51
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.vx 4.7K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.vx 29K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +46 110 144.21 IDR
Worst trade: -27 843 185 IDR
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +30 614 791.43 IDR
Maximal consecutive loss: -12 847 902.83 IDR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ValetaxIntl-Live5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.08.06 13:48
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.08.06 13:48
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2026.08.03 10:05
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2026.07.27 12:58
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.27 12:58
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.27 08:57
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.26 15:51
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Dukun Candle
30 USD per month
-11%
0
0
USD
39M
IDR
8
0%
51
70%
22%
1.33
908 297.66
IDR
67%
1:500
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