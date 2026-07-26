- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
21
Profit Trades:
20 (95.23%)
Loss Trades:
1 (4.76%)
Best trade:
10.58 USD
Worst trade:
-1.67 USD
Gross Profit:
75.68 USD (1 615 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1.67 USD (27 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (56.13 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
56.13 USD (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.39
Trading activity:
62.40%
Max deposit load:
5.68%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
6 hours
Recovery Factor:
44.32
Long Trades:
5 (23.81%)
Short Trades:
16 (76.19%)
Profit Factor:
45.32
Expected Payoff:
3.52 USD
Average Profit:
3.78 USD
Average Loss:
-1.67 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-1.67 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1.67 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
15.56%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
1.67 USD (0.32%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.33% (1.67 USD)
By Equity:
7.46% (39.04 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|19
|EURUSD
|2
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD
|67
|EURUSD
|7
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD
|1.4K
|EURUSD
|142
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +10.58 USD
Worst trade: -2 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 13
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +56.13 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1.67 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-Real11
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.00 × 4
|
DooPrime-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN-2
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.00 × 2
|
VantageInternational-Live 14
|0.00 × 3
|
Pepperstone-Edge11
|0.06 × 16
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.20 × 109
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
|0.21 × 627
|
Exness-Real17
|0.22 × 369
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
|0.22 × 1415
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
|0.25 × 278
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|0.39 × 145
|
Tickmill-Live10
|0.40 × 5
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.41 × 603
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.45 × 60
|
GoMarkets-Real 10
|0.47 × 34
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.54 × 13
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.57 × 7
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.70 × 828
|
AxioryAsia-06Live
|0.75 × 562
|
AxioryAsia-02Live
|0.75 × 8
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
|0.78 × 114
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.85 × 52
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
16%
0
0
USD
USD
523
USD
USD
2
0%
21
95%
62%
45.31
3.52
USD
USD
7%
1:500