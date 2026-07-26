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Sergey Kutsko

PROProbotorgovec

Sergey Kutsko
Sergey Kutsko

Sergey Kutsko

Major instruments FX. 2009 (eur/usd, gbp/usd)
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1 topic 175 comments
0 reviews
Reliability
2 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 16%
RoboForex-ECN-3
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
21
Profit Trades:
20 (95.23%)
Loss Trades:
1 (4.76%)
Best trade:
10.58 USD
Worst trade:
-1.67 USD
Gross Profit:
75.68 USD (1 615 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1.67 USD (27 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (56.13 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
56.13 USD (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.39
Trading activity:
62.40%
Max deposit load:
5.68%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
6 hours
Recovery Factor:
44.32
Long Trades:
5 (23.81%)
Short Trades:
16 (76.19%)
Profit Factor:
45.32
Expected Payoff:
3.52 USD
Average Profit:
3.78 USD
Average Loss:
-1.67 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-1.67 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1.67 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
15.56%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
1.67 USD (0.32%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.33% (1.67 USD)
By Equity:
7.46% (39.04 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSD 19
EURUSD 2
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD 67
EURUSD 7
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD 1.4K
EURUSD 142
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +10.58 USD
Worst trade: -2 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 13
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +56.13 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1.67 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-Real11
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.00 × 4
DooPrime-Live 2
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN-2
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.00 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 14
0.00 × 3
Pepperstone-Edge11
0.06 × 16
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.20 × 109
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
0.21 × 627
Exness-Real17
0.22 × 369
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.22 × 1415
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
0.25 × 278
ThreeTrader-Live
0.39 × 145
Tickmill-Live10
0.40 × 5
RoboForex-ECN
0.41 × 603
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.45 × 60
GoMarkets-Real 10
0.47 × 34
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.54 × 13
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.57 × 7
FusionMarkets-Live
0.70 × 828
AxioryAsia-06Live
0.75 × 562
AxioryAsia-02Live
0.75 × 8
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
0.78 × 114
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.85 × 52
47 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.07.29 13:12
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.27 07:56
Share of trading days is too low
2026.07.27 07:56
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.07.26 11:02
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.26 11:02
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.26 11:02
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.07.26 11:02
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.26 11:02
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
PROProbotorgovec
30 USD per month
16%
0
0
USD
523
USD
2
0%
21
95%
62%
45.31
3.52
USD
7%
1:500
Copy

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