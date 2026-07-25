- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
29
Profit Trades:
8 (27.58%)
Loss Trades:
21 (72.41%)
Best trade:
23.37 USD
Worst trade:
-20.07 USD
Gross Profit:
58.52 USD (9 143 pips)
Gross Loss:
-102.41 USD (12 694 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
3 (48.38 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
48.38 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.16
Trading activity:
32.96%
Max deposit load:
5.18%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.64
Long Trades:
13 (44.83%)
Short Trades:
16 (55.17%)
Profit Factor:
0.57
Expected Payoff:
-1.51 USD
Average Profit:
7.32 USD
Average Loss:
-4.88 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-63.20 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-63.20 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
-4.39%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
43.89 USD
Maximal:
68.47 USD (6.68%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
6.68% (68.47 USD)
By Equity:
4.82% (48.87 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY
|29
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDJPY
|-44
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDJPY
|-3.6K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +23.37 USD
Worst trade: -20 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +48.38 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -63.20 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
The third multi-strategy algo produce by our MSP AI agent
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-4%
0
0
USD
USD
956
USD
USD
2
100%
29
27%
33%
0.57
-1.51
USD
USD
7%
1:100