- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
41
Profit Trades:
22 (53.65%)
Loss Trades:
19 (46.34%)
Best trade:
125.97 EUR
Worst trade:
-82.14 EUR
Gross Profit:
757.57 EUR (77 365 pips)
Gross Loss:
-349.09 EUR (22 452 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (191.63 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
191.63 EUR (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.26
Trading activity:
54.84%
Max deposit load:
37.36%
Latest trade:
12 hours ago
Trades per week:
20
Avg holding time:
7 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.00
Long Trades:
24 (58.54%)
Short Trades:
17 (41.46%)
Profit Factor:
2.17
Expected Payoff:
9.96 EUR
Average Profit:
34.44 EUR
Average Loss:
-18.37 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-45.84 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-118.46 EUR (2)
Monthly growth:
20.42%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
200.54 EUR
Maximal:
203.89 EUR (10.18%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
10.18% (203.89 EUR)
By Equity:
3.79% (72.79 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|21
|USDJPY
|17
|WS30
|3
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|505
|USDJPY
|73
|WS30
|-112
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|52K
|USDJPY
|3.8K
|WS30
|-602
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +125.97 EUR
Worst trade: -82 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +191.63 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -45.84 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 3
|
OneRoyal-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real20
|0.00 × 1
|
AdmiralsGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Headway-Real
|0.00 × 2
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|0.25 × 12
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|0.31 × 275
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.33 × 3
|
TickmillUK-Live
|0.50 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.85 × 167
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.30 × 20
|
Darwinex-Live
|1.45 × 253
|
FXOpen-MT5
|1.50 × 2
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|1.57 × 42
|
XMGlobal-MT5 2
|2.00 × 3
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|2.00 × 1
|
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
|2.00 × 2
|
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
|2.50 × 2
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|2.58 × 24
|
Alpari-Real01
|3.00 × 1
The second multi-strategy algo produce by our MSP AI agent
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
20%
0
0
USD
USD
2.4K
EUR
EUR
2
100%
41
53%
55%
2.17
9.96
EUR
EUR
10%
1:200