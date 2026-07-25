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Christophe Pa Trouillas

MSPAlpha2

Christophe Pa Trouillas
Christophe Pa Trouillas

Christophe Pa Trouillas

4.6 (107)
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👨‍💻 ABOUT US
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MetaSignalsPro is led by a dedicated team of algo traders/developers and risk managers with over 15 years of live market experience.
We design, test, and run our systems with discipline because we use them for our own capital first.
22 products 8 signals 1 topic 24 comments
0 reviews
Reliability
2 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 20%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
41
Profit Trades:
22 (53.65%)
Loss Trades:
19 (46.34%)
Best trade:
125.97 EUR
Worst trade:
-82.14 EUR
Gross Profit:
757.57 EUR (77 365 pips)
Gross Loss:
-349.09 EUR (22 452 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (191.63 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
191.63 EUR (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.26
Trading activity:
54.84%
Max deposit load:
37.36%
Latest trade:
12 hours ago
Trades per week:
20
Avg holding time:
7 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.00
Long Trades:
24 (58.54%)
Short Trades:
17 (41.46%)
Profit Factor:
2.17
Expected Payoff:
9.96 EUR
Average Profit:
34.44 EUR
Average Loss:
-18.37 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-45.84 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-118.46 EUR (2)
Monthly growth:
20.42%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
200.54 EUR
Maximal:
203.89 EUR (10.18%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
10.18% (203.89 EUR)
By Equity:
3.79% (72.79 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 21
USDJPY 17
WS30 3
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 505
USDJPY 73
WS30 -112
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 52K
USDJPY 3.8K
WS30 -602
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +125.97 EUR
Worst trade: -82 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +191.63 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -45.84 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 3
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
Ava-Real 1-MT5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real20
0.00 × 1
AdmiralsGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
Headway-Real
0.00 × 2
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.25 × 12
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.31 × 275
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.33 × 3
TickmillUK-Live
0.50 × 2
Exness-MT5Real3
0.85 × 167
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.30 × 20
Darwinex-Live
1.45 × 253
FXOpen-MT5
1.50 × 2
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1.57 × 42
XMGlobal-MT5 2
2.00 × 3
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
2.00 × 1
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
2.00 × 2
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
2.50 × 2
PrimeCodex-MT5
2.58 × 24
Alpari-Real01
3.00 × 1
11 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
The second multi-strategy algo produce by our MSP AI agent
No reviews
2026.08.06 13:48
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.29 18:14
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.28 16:05
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.28 14:05
Share of trading days is too low
2026.07.28 14:05
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.07.27 20:59
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.27 20:59
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.25 13:53
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.07.25 13:53
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.25 13:53
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
MSPAlpha2
30 USD per month
20%
0
0
USD
2.4K
EUR
2
100%
41
53%
55%
2.17
9.96
EUR
10%
1:200
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