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Ka Kit Chan

Quant Fund Pro Gold Vantage

Ka Kit Chan
Ka Kit Chan

Ka Kit Chan

Over 15 years of experience in gold trading, I specialize in trend breakout trading strategies.
0 reviews
Reliability
2 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2026 11%
VantageMarkets-Live 11
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
8
Profit Trades:
7 (87.50%)
Loss Trades:
1 (12.50%)
Best trade:
20.52 USD
Worst trade:
-20.00 USD
Gross Profit:
129.36 USD (6 463 pips)
Gross Loss:
-20.00 USD (1 000 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (89.16 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
89.16 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.05
Trading activity:
3.58%
Max deposit load:
1.62%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
49 minutes
Recovery Factor:
5.47
Long Trades:
4 (50.00%)
Short Trades:
4 (50.00%)
Profit Factor:
6.47
Expected Payoff:
13.67 USD
Average Profit:
18.48 USD
Average Loss:
-20.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-20.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-20.00 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
10.94%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
20.00 USD (1.84%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.84% (20.00 USD)
By Equity:
1.61% (17.58 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD. 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD. 109
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD. 5.5K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +20.52 USD
Worst trade: -20 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +89.16 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -20.00 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageMarkets-Live 11" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Our strategy focuses on gold trading, maximum drawdown of no more than 50%.

With over 15 years of market experience, feel free to contact us on Facebook/IG with any questions: @Quant.Fund.K

No reviews
2026.08.07 02:52
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.29 06:10
Share of trading days is too low
2026.07.29 06:10
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.07.25 12:53
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.25 12:53
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.25 12:53
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.07.25 12:53
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.25 12:53
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Quant Fund Pro Gold Vantage
50 USD per month
11%
0
0
USD
1.1K
USD
2
100%
8
87%
4%
6.46
13.67
USD
2%
1:500
Copy

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Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

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