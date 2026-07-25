- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
438
Profit Trades:
328 (74.88%)
Loss Trades:
110 (25.11%)
Best trade:
20.47 USD
Worst trade:
-26.51 USD
Gross Profit:
1 148.20 USD (78 933 pips)
Gross Loss:
-631.67 USD (49 389 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
22 (66.48 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
66.48 USD (22)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.20
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
9.81%
Latest trade:
16 hours ago
Trades per week:
30
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
5.89
Long Trades:
206 (47.03%)
Short Trades:
232 (52.97%)
Profit Factor:
1.82
Expected Payoff:
1.18 USD
Average Profit:
3.50 USD
Average Loss:
-5.74 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-33.01 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-33.01 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
25.37%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
36.65 USD
Maximal:
87.72 USD (7.49%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
6.56% (67.69 USD)
By Equity:
10.81% (215.05 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|80
|NZDCAD
|52
|EURCAD
|43
|GBPCAD
|37
|GBPAUD
|34
|EURAUD
|33
|EURNZD
|26
|NZDUSD
|21
|USDCAD
|18
|EURCHF
|16
|EURUSD
|15
|GBPUSD
|14
|USDCHF
|12
|AUDUSD
|8
|EURGBP
|8
|GBPCHF
|6
|CADCHF
|6
|AUDCHF
|5
|XAUUSD
|4
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|118
|NZDCAD
|6
|EURCAD
|73
|GBPCAD
|57
|GBPAUD
|16
|EURAUD
|58
|EURNZD
|-16
|NZDUSD
|22
|USDCAD
|18
|EURCHF
|43
|EURUSD
|31
|GBPUSD
|39
|USDCHF
|9
|AUDUSD
|28
|EURGBP
|1
|GBPCHF
|-5
|CADCHF
|7
|AUDCHF
|5
|XAUUSD
|8
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|8.6K
|NZDCAD
|-338
|EURCAD
|5.1K
|GBPCAD
|2.8K
|GBPAUD
|2K
|EURAUD
|1.1K
|EURNZD
|-2.5K
|NZDUSD
|786
|USDCAD
|1.8K
|EURCHF
|2.1K
|EURUSD
|2K
|GBPUSD
|1.9K
|USDCHF
|875
|AUDUSD
|1.8K
|EURGBP
|58
|GBPCHF
|-220
|CADCHF
|546
|AUDCHF
|275
|XAUUSD
|809
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +20.47 USD
Worst trade: -27 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 22
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +66.48 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -33.01 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
TriveEurope-Live2
|0.00 × 1
|
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarketsAU-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
GrandMarkets-MT5 Live1
|0.00 × 1
|
VTindex-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
Tradestone-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
|0.21 × 24
|
VantageInternational-Live 19
|0.27 × 147
|
VantageMarkets-Live 19
|0.33 × 106
|
VantageFXInternational-Live
|0.38 × 48
|
VantageInternational-Live 21
|0.38 × 21
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.41 × 49
|
VantageMarkets-Live 13
|0.46 × 90
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.49 × 49
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.59 × 17
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.60 × 530
|
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
|0.67 × 3
|
MonetaMarkets-Live
|0.67 × 6
|
Alpari-Real01
|0.86 × 42
|
ScopeMarkets-Live
|0.91 × 107
|
VantageMarkets-Live 10
|0.92 × 127
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|0.95 × 84
|
RannForex-Server
|0.99 × 73
|
VantageMarkets-Live 21
|1.00 × 1
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|1.00 × 1
Algorithmic strategy with transparent statistics and controlled risk. Consistent 5-15% monthly returns. Systematicity, discipline and results - your capital works effectively.
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
42%
0
0
USD
USD
2.1K
USD
USD
11
99%
438
74%
100%
1.81
1.18
USD
USD
11%
1:300