SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Swing Trading
Stanislav Gordiienko

Swing Trading

Stanislav Gordiienko
Stanislav Gordiienko

Stanislav Gordiienko

0 reviews
Reliability
11 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 42%
RoboForex-ECN
1:300
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
438
Profit Trades:
328 (74.88%)
Loss Trades:
110 (25.11%)
Best trade:
20.47 USD
Worst trade:
-26.51 USD
Gross Profit:
1 148.20 USD (78 933 pips)
Gross Loss:
-631.67 USD (49 389 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
22 (66.48 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
66.48 USD (22)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.20
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
9.81%
Latest trade:
16 hours ago
Trades per week:
30
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
5.89
Long Trades:
206 (47.03%)
Short Trades:
232 (52.97%)
Profit Factor:
1.82
Expected Payoff:
1.18 USD
Average Profit:
3.50 USD
Average Loss:
-5.74 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-33.01 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-33.01 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
25.37%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
36.65 USD
Maximal:
87.72 USD (7.49%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
6.56% (67.69 USD)
By Equity:
10.81% (215.05 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCAD 80
NZDCAD 52
EURCAD 43
GBPCAD 37
GBPAUD 34
EURAUD 33
EURNZD 26
NZDUSD 21
USDCAD 18
EURCHF 16
EURUSD 15
GBPUSD 14
USDCHF 12
AUDUSD 8
EURGBP 8
GBPCHF 6
CADCHF 6
AUDCHF 5
XAUUSD 4
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 118
NZDCAD 6
EURCAD 73
GBPCAD 57
GBPAUD 16
EURAUD 58
EURNZD -16
NZDUSD 22
USDCAD 18
EURCHF 43
EURUSD 31
GBPUSD 39
USDCHF 9
AUDUSD 28
EURGBP 1
GBPCHF -5
CADCHF 7
AUDCHF 5
XAUUSD 8
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 8.6K
NZDCAD -338
EURCAD 5.1K
GBPCAD 2.8K
GBPAUD 2K
EURAUD 1.1K
EURNZD -2.5K
NZDUSD 786
USDCAD 1.8K
EURCHF 2.1K
EURUSD 2K
GBPUSD 1.9K
USDCHF 875
AUDUSD 1.8K
EURGBP 58
GBPCHF -220
CADCHF 546
AUDCHF 275
XAUUSD 809
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +20.47 USD
Worst trade: -27 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 22
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +66.48 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -33.01 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

TriveEurope-Live2
0.00 × 1
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Live
0.00 × 1
FusionMarketsAU-Live
0.00 × 1
GrandMarkets-MT5 Live1
0.00 × 1
VTindex-MT5
0.00 × 1
Tradestone-Real
0.00 × 1
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
0.21 × 24
VantageInternational-Live 19
0.27 × 147
VantageMarkets-Live 19
0.33 × 106
VantageFXInternational-Live
0.38 × 48
VantageInternational-Live 21
0.38 × 21
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.41 × 49
VantageMarkets-Live 13
0.46 × 90
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.49 × 49
ICMarkets-MT5
0.59 × 17
Exness-MT5Real7
0.60 × 530
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
0.67 × 3
MonetaMarkets-Live
0.67 × 6
Alpari-Real01
0.86 × 42
ScopeMarkets-Live
0.91 × 107
VantageMarkets-Live 10
0.92 × 127
ThreeTrader-Live
0.95 × 84
RannForex-Server
0.99 × 73
VantageMarkets-Live 21
1.00 × 1
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
1.00 × 1
158 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Algorithmic strategy with transparent statistics and controlled risk. Consistent 5-15% monthly returns. Systematicity, discipline and results - your capital works effectively.
No reviews
2026.08.04 17:50
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.28 13:04
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.07.25 10:51
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Swing Trading
30 USD per month
42%
0
0
USD
2.1K
USD
11
99%
438
74%
100%
1.81
1.18
USD
11%
1:300
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.