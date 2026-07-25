The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

TriveEurope-Live2 0.00 × 1 WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Live 0.00 × 1 FusionMarketsAU-Live 0.00 × 1 GrandMarkets-MT5 Live1 0.00 × 1 VTindex-MT5 0.00 × 1 Tradestone-Real 0.00 × 1 RoboMarketsDE-ECN 0.21 × 24 VantageInternational-Live 19 0.27 × 147 VantageMarkets-Live 19 0.33 × 106 VantageFXInternational-Live 0.38 × 48 VantageInternational-Live 21 0.38 × 21 ICTrading-MT5-4 0.41 × 49 VantageMarkets-Live 13 0.46 × 90 ForexTimeFXTM-Live01 0.49 × 49 ICMarkets-MT5 0.59 × 17 Exness-MT5Real7 0.60 × 530 FIBOGroup-MT5 Server 0.67 × 3 MonetaMarkets-Live 0.67 × 6 Alpari-Real01 0.86 × 42 ScopeMarkets-Live 0.91 × 107 VantageMarkets-Live 10 0.92 × 127 ThreeTrader-Live 0.95 × 84 RannForex-Server 0.99 × 73 VantageMarkets-Live 21 1.00 × 1 FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro 1.00 × 1 158 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor