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Ali Amiri

Shempoosh

Ali Amiri
Ali Amiri

Ali Amiri

0 reviews
162 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 39 USD per month
growth since 2023 -5%
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1:30
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
298
Profit Trades:
213 (71.47%)
Loss Trades:
85 (28.52%)
Best trade:
101.74 AUD
Worst trade:
-118.21 AUD
Gross Profit:
1 565.88 AUD (389 755 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 394.19 AUD (6 597 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
42 (10.61 AUD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
208.06 AUD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
32.07%
Max deposit load:
96.20%
Latest trade:
18 hours ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
9 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.55
Long Trades:
170 (57.05%)
Short Trades:
128 (42.95%)
Profit Factor:
1.12
Expected Payoff:
0.58 AUD
Average Profit:
7.35 AUD
Average Loss:
-16.40 AUD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-47.16 AUD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-162.24 AUD (5)
Monthly growth:
2.49%
Annual Forecast:
30.17%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
40.99 AUD
Maximal:
313.60 AUD (24.07%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
29.18% (63.61 AUD)
By Equity:
2.92% (117.03 AUD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDUSD.a 235
US500.a 26
GBPJPY.a 24
SpotBrent.a 3
EURUSD.a 2
USDCAD.a 2
BTCAUD.a 2
NVDA.US-PERP.a 2
USDJPY.a 1
Soybeans.a 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDUSD.a 123
US500.a 19
GBPJPY.a -48
SpotBrent.a 11
EURUSD.a 2
USDCAD.a -2
BTCAUD.a 28
NVDA.US-PERP.a 1
USDJPY.a 0
Soybeans.a -3
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDUSD.a 9.3K
US500.a 206
GBPJPY.a -84
SpotBrent.a 1.2K
EURUSD.a 23
USDCAD.a -30
BTCAUD.a 373K
NVDA.US-PERP.a 128
USDJPY.a -44
Soybeans.a -30
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +101.74 AUD
Worst trade: -118 AUD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +10.61 AUD
Maximal consecutive loss: -47.16 AUD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Pepperstone-MT5-Live01" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.07.25 10:51
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 36 days. This comprises 3.2% of days out of the 1124 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.25 10:51
80% of trades performed within 13 days. This comprises 1.16% of days out of the 1124 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Shempoosh
39 USD per month
-5%
0
0
USD
4.1K
AUD
162
0%
298
71%
32%
1.12
0.58
AUD
29%
1:30
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