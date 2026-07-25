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Jie Fei

Little turtle

Jie Fei
Jie Fei

Jie Fei

0 reviews
Reliability
1 week
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2026 3%
GoMarkets-Live
1:500

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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
81
Profit Trades:
65 (80.24%)
Loss Trades:
16 (19.75%)
Best trade:
54.52 AUD
Worst trade:
-16.54 AUD
Gross Profit:
459.42 AUD (17 766 pips)
Gross Loss:
-146.17 AUD (8 974 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
34 (109.45 AUD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
149.64 AUD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.35
Trading activity:
0.00%
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
23 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
19 minutes
Recovery Factor:
3.48
Long Trades:
34 (41.98%)
Short Trades:
47 (58.02%)
Profit Factor:
3.14
Expected Payoff:
3.87 AUD
Average Profit:
7.07 AUD
Average Loss:
-9.14 AUD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-89.92 AUD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-89.92 AUD (8)
Monthly growth:
3.22%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 AUD
Maximal:
89.92 AUD (0.90%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.90% (89.92 AUD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 AUD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 81
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 238
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 8.8K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +54.52 AUD
Worst trade: -17 AUD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +109.45 AUD
Maximal consecutive loss: -89.92 AUD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "GoMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

GOMarketsIntl-Live
0.00 × 5
GOMarketsMU-Live
0.00 × 1
GOMarketsSVG-Live
3.46 × 13
GoMarkets-Live
3.67 × 3
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Trade gold only, with stop loss. Follow with confidence.
No reviews
2026.07.25 04:47
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.25 04:47
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 9 days
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