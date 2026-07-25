Subscription will be enabled when trading starts
- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
81
Profit Trades:
65 (80.24%)
Loss Trades:
16 (19.75%)
Best trade:
54.52 AUD
Worst trade:
-16.54 AUD
Gross Profit:
459.42 AUD (17 766 pips)
Gross Loss:
-146.17 AUD (8 974 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
34 (109.45 AUD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
149.64 AUD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.35
Trading activity:
0.00%
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
23 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
19 minutes
Recovery Factor:
3.48
Long Trades:
34 (41.98%)
Short Trades:
47 (58.02%)
Profit Factor:
3.14
Expected Payoff:
3.87 AUD
Average Profit:
7.07 AUD
Average Loss:
-9.14 AUD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-89.92 AUD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-89.92 AUD (8)
Monthly growth:
3.22%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 AUD
Maximal:
89.92 AUD (0.90%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.90% (89.92 AUD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 AUD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|81
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|238
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|8.8K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +54.52 AUD
Worst trade: -17 AUD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +109.45 AUD
Maximal consecutive loss: -89.92 AUD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "GoMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Trade gold only, with stop loss. Follow with confidence.
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