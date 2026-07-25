The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "GoMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

GOMarketsIntl-Live 0.00 × 5 GOMarketsMU-Live 0.00 × 1 GOMarketsSVG-Live 3.46 × 13 GoMarkets-Live 3.67 × 3 log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor