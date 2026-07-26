SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Trend X 005
Kai Guo Wu

Trend X 005

Kai Guo Wu
Kai Guo Wu

Kai Guo Wu

0 reviews
Reliability
11 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 3000 USD per month
growth since 2026 121%
MaxainGroup-Live
1:400
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
500
Profit Trades:
342 (68.40%)
Loss Trades:
158 (31.60%)
Best trade:
25 263.00 USD
Worst trade:
-17 020.00 USD
Gross Profit:
649 948.38 USD (841 490 pips)
Gross Loss:
-455 235.95 USD (252 860 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
31 (43 053.10 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
66 805.90 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading activity:
35.65%
Max deposit load:
5.37%
Latest trade:
18 hours ago
Trades per week:
50
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.67
Long Trades:
207 (41.40%)
Short Trades:
293 (58.60%)
Profit Factor:
1.43
Expected Payoff:
389.42 USD
Average Profit:
1 900.43 USD
Average Loss:
-2 881.24 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
17 (-36 712.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-73 026.00 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
9.65%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
41 541.44 USD
Maximal:
73 026.00 USD (31.55%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
31.55% (73 026.00 USD)
By Equity:
15.09% (44 347.50 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.pro 434
US30.ecn 19
XAGUSD.pro 14
BTCUSD 13
XTIUSD.pro 12
XBRUSD.pro 8
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.pro 160K
US30.ecn -17K
XAGUSD.pro 16K
BTCUSD 21K
XTIUSD.pro 4.7K
XBRUSD.pro 9.3K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.pro 102K
US30.ecn -31K
XAGUSD.pro 4.2K
BTCUSD 507K
XTIUSD.pro 2K
XBRUSD.pro 3.7K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +25 263.00 USD
Worst trade: -17 020 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +43 053.10 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -36 712.00 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxainGroup-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.08.04 10:47
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.31 01:39
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.29 15:13
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.26 04:00
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.26 04:00
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.25 04:47
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.07.25 04:47
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.25 04:47
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Trend X 005
3000 USD per month
121%
0
0
USD
295K
USD
11
0%
500
68%
36%
1.42
389.42
USD
32%
1:400
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.