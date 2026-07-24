- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
17
Profit Trades:
16 (94.11%)
Loss Trades:
1 (5.88%)
Best trade:
1.83 USD
Worst trade:
-0.14 USD
Gross Profit:
14.14 USD (1 404 pips)
Gross Loss:
-0.14 USD (14 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (9.14 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
9.14 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
2.08
Trading activity:
2.59%
Max deposit load:
0.84%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
21 minutes
Recovery Factor:
100.00
Long Trades:
17 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
101.00
Expected Payoff:
0.82 USD
Average Profit:
0.88 USD
Average Loss:
-0.14 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-0.14 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-0.14 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
1.40%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.14 USD (0.01%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.01% (0.14 USD)
By Equity:
1.63% (16.28 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|17
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|14
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|1.4K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +1.83 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +9.14 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.14 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "GOMarketsMU-Real 10" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
🚀 Anson Account 4 – Gold Long Term Steady Growth Strategy
This is a live account focused on XAUUSD (Gold) using a martingale approach.
Suitable for traders looking for long term steady growth.
Feel free to contact me if you have any question.
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
1%
0
0
USD
USD
1K
USD
USD
2
100%
17
94%
3%
101.00
0.82
USD
USD
2%
1:500