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Phatthadon Jedsadarom

PJ 4

Phatthadon Jedsadarom
Phatthadon Jedsadarom

Phatthadon Jedsadarom

0 reviews
Reliability
140 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2023 666%
XMGlobal-MT5 9
1:500

Current drawdown is dangerous for subscribers. Subscription will be allowed once drawdown improves.

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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 648
Profit Trades:
1 583 (96.05%)
Loss Trades:
65 (3.94%)
Best trade:
149.60 USD
Worst trade:
-122.10 USD
Gross Profit:
3 196.10 USD (7 152 414 pips)
Gross Loss:
-398.46 USD (6 201 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
234 (605.60 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
706.79 USD (72)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.31
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
2.73%
Latest trade:
12 hours ago
Trades per week:
35
Avg holding time:
13 days
Recovery Factor:
10.04
Long Trades:
1 644 (99.76%)
Short Trades:
4 (0.24%)
Profit Factor:
8.02
Expected Payoff:
1.70 USD
Average Profit:
2.02 USD
Average Loss:
-6.13 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-165.73 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-165.73 USD (11)
Monthly growth:
3.41%
Annual Forecast:
42.13%
Algo trading:
10%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
278.67 USD (14.06%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
12.64% (278.67 USD)
By Equity:
53.77% (1 633.71 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
OILCash 1468
BTCUSD 50
VIX-AUG25 41
Nestle 15
VIX-SEP25 13
VIX-APR25 8
VIX-JUN25 7
VIX-JUL25 7
VIX-NOV25 6
VIX-DEC25 6
Tesla 5
SOLUSD 5
VIX-MAR25 4
AmericanAirlines 4
VIX-OCT25 4
Intel 2
VIX-JAN26 2
VIX-FEB25 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
OILCash 1.7K
BTCUSD 685
VIX-AUG25 -82
Nestle 337
VIX-SEP25 -118
VIX-APR25 13
VIX-JUN25 19
VIX-JUL25 -50
VIX-NOV25 6
VIX-DEC25 -7
Tesla 39
SOLUSD 79
VIX-MAR25 33
AmericanAirlines 27
VIX-OCT25 155
Intel 16
VIX-JAN26 8
VIX-FEB25 -16
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
OILCash 83K
BTCUSD 7M
VIX-AUG25 -1.9K
Nestle 5.5K
VIX-SEP25 -290
VIX-APR25 275
VIX-JUN25 573
VIX-JUL25 -695
VIX-NOV25 550
VIX-DEC25 -728
Tesla 3.9K
SOLUSD 4.4K
VIX-MAR25 226
AmericanAirlines 281
VIX-OCT25 287
Intel 560
VIX-JAN26 73
VIX-FEB25 -80
2M 4M 6M 8M
2M 4M 6M 8M
2M 4M 6M 8M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +149.60 USD
Worst trade: -122 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 72
Maximum consecutive losses: 11
Maximal consecutive profit: +605.60 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -165.73 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-MT5 9" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.07.24 19:41
High current drawdown in 50% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.24 19:41
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
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