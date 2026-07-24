Current drawdown is dangerous for subscribers. Subscription will be allowed once drawdown improves.
- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1 648
Profit Trades:
1 583 (96.05%)
Loss Trades:
65 (3.94%)
Best trade:
149.60 USD
Worst trade:
-122.10 USD
Gross Profit:
3 196.10 USD (7 152 414 pips)
Gross Loss:
-398.46 USD (6 201 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
234 (605.60 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
706.79 USD (72)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.31
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
2.73%
Latest trade:
12 hours ago
Trades per week:
35
Avg holding time:
13 days
Recovery Factor:
10.04
Long Trades:
1 644 (99.76%)
Short Trades:
4 (0.24%)
Profit Factor:
8.02
Expected Payoff:
1.70 USD
Average Profit:
2.02 USD
Average Loss:
-6.13 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-165.73 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-165.73 USD (11)
Monthly growth:
3.41%
Annual Forecast:
42.13%
Algo trading:
10%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
278.67 USD (14.06%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
12.64% (278.67 USD)
By Equity:
53.77% (1 633.71 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|OILCash
|1468
|BTCUSD
|50
|VIX-AUG25
|41
|Nestle
|15
|VIX-SEP25
|13
|VIX-APR25
|8
|VIX-JUN25
|7
|VIX-JUL25
|7
|VIX-NOV25
|6
|VIX-DEC25
|6
|Tesla
|5
|SOLUSD
|5
|VIX-MAR25
|4
|AmericanAirlines
|4
|VIX-OCT25
|4
|Intel
|2
|VIX-JAN26
|2
|VIX-FEB25
|1
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|OILCash
|1.7K
|BTCUSD
|685
|VIX-AUG25
|-82
|Nestle
|337
|VIX-SEP25
|-118
|VIX-APR25
|13
|VIX-JUN25
|19
|VIX-JUL25
|-50
|VIX-NOV25
|6
|VIX-DEC25
|-7
|Tesla
|39
|SOLUSD
|79
|VIX-MAR25
|33
|AmericanAirlines
|27
|VIX-OCT25
|155
|Intel
|16
|VIX-JAN26
|8
|VIX-FEB25
|-16
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|OILCash
|83K
|BTCUSD
|7M
|VIX-AUG25
|-1.9K
|Nestle
|5.5K
|VIX-SEP25
|-290
|VIX-APR25
|275
|VIX-JUN25
|573
|VIX-JUL25
|-695
|VIX-NOV25
|550
|VIX-DEC25
|-728
|Tesla
|3.9K
|SOLUSD
|4.4K
|VIX-MAR25
|226
|AmericanAirlines
|281
|VIX-OCT25
|287
|Intel
|560
|VIX-JAN26
|73
|VIX-FEB25
|-80
|
2M 4M 6M 8M
|
2M 4M 6M 8M
|
2M 4M 6M 8M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +149.60 USD
Worst trade: -122 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 72
Maximum consecutive losses: 11
Maximal consecutive profit: +605.60 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -165.73 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-MT5 9" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
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