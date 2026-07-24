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Phatthadon Jedsadarom

Oil for Mum 2

Phatthadon Jedsadarom
Phatthadon Jedsadarom

Phatthadon Jedsadarom

0 reviews
Reliability
91 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2024 141%
AXITrader-US10-Live
1:100
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
698
Profit Trades:
684 (97.99%)
Loss Trades:
14 (2.01%)
Best trade:
75.75 USD
Worst trade:
-24.75 USD
Gross Profit:
2 950.56 USD (7 322 110 pips)
Gross Loss:
-163.35 USD (24 328 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
283 (1 372.43 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 372.43 USD (283)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.57
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
1.82%
Latest trade:
12 hours ago
Trades per week:
39
Avg holding time:
18 days
Recovery Factor:
56.59
Long Trades:
686 (98.28%)
Short Trades:
12 (1.72%)
Profit Factor:
18.06
Expected Payoff:
3.99 USD
Average Profit:
4.31 USD
Average Loss:
-11.67 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-49.25 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-49.25 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
4.30%
Annual Forecast:
52.16%
Algo trading:
41%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
49.25 USD (1.43%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.43% (49.25 USD)
By Equity:
24.46% (1 115.86 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USOIL 610
VIX.fs 43
BTCUSD 32
Tesla+ 6
Intel+ 3
CN50 2
AAL+ 2
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USOIL 1.9K
VIX.fs 127
BTCUSD 627
Tesla+ 39
Intel+ 13
CN50 9
AAL+ 77
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USOIL 518K
VIX.fs 52K
BTCUSD 6.6M
Tesla+ 6.4K
Intel+ 1.2K
CN50 47K
AAL+ 253
2M 4M 6M
2M 4M 6M
2M 4M 6M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +75.75 USD
Worst trade: -25 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 283
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 372.43 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -49.25 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "AXITrader-US10-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Oil for Mum 2
30 USD per month
141%
0
0
USD
4.6K
USD
91
41%
698
97%
100%
18.06
3.99
USD
24%
1:100
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