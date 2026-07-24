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Signals / MetaTrader 5 / EGNGoldRunner
Eusebio Garcia

EGNGoldRunner

Eusebio Garcia
Eusebio Garcia

Eusebio Garcia

0 reviews
Reliability
2 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 130 USD per month
growth since 2026 26%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
1:400
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
50
Profit Trades:
41 (82.00%)
Loss Trades:
9 (18.00%)
Best trade:
107.52 EUR
Worst trade:
-25.23 EUR
Gross Profit:
550.79 EUR (29 822 pips)
Gross Loss:
-99.98 EUR (7 097 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
25 (311.24 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
311.24 EUR (25)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.34
Trading activity:
7.72%
Max deposit load:
4.84%
Latest trade:
19 hours ago
Trades per week:
19
Avg holding time:
31 minutes
Recovery Factor:
7.14
Long Trades:
25 (50.00%)
Short Trades:
25 (50.00%)
Profit Factor:
5.51
Expected Payoff:
9.02 EUR
Average Profit:
13.43 EUR
Average Loss:
-11.11 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-62.74 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-62.74 EUR (4)
Monthly growth:
26.15%
Algo trading:
78%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.10 EUR
Maximal:
63.18 EUR (5.36%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.34% (63.01 EUR)
By Equity:
1.47% (16.74 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 514
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 23K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +107.52 EUR
Worst trade: -25 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 25
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +311.24 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -62.74 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
0.00 × 4
FPTradingLLC-Live
4.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
17.33 × 3
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.08.05 02:53
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.08.03 15:41
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.08.03 10:41
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.31 13:43
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.31 12:42
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.30 14:35
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.24 21:43
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.07.24 21:43
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.24 16:39
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.07.24 16:39
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2026.07.24 16:39
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.24 16:39
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
EGNGoldRunner
130 USD per month
26%
0
0
USD
3.5K
EUR
2
78%
50
82%
8%
5.50
9.02
EUR
5%
1:400
Copy

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Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

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