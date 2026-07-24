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Zhan Lu

Lu6869077

Zhan Lu
Zhan Lu

Zhan Lu

0 reviews
Reliability
15 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 3000 USD per month
growth since 2026 19%
ZealCapitalMarketSC-Live04
1:200
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 258
Profit Trades:
662 (52.62%)
Loss Trades:
596 (47.38%)
Best trade:
625.18 USD
Worst trade:
-293.92 USD
Gross Profit:
18 020.59 USD (1 170 072 pips)
Gross Loss:
-15 792.27 USD (1 027 009 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
28 (534.28 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 111.51 USD (18)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
94.60%
Max deposit load:
2.67%
Latest trade:
19 hours ago
Trades per week:
108
Avg holding time:
6 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.94
Long Trades:
578 (45.95%)
Short Trades:
680 (54.05%)
Profit Factor:
1.14
Expected Payoff:
1.77 USD
Average Profit:
27.22 USD
Average Loss:
-26.50 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
22 (-25.28 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 258.81 USD (9)
Monthly growth:
8.42%
Annual Forecast:
102.14%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 959.54 USD
Maximal:
2 362.03 USD (19.74%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
19.74% (2 362.03 USD)
By Equity:
1.77% (234.63 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 1250
CN300 8
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 2.2K
CN300 8
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 143K
CN300 417
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +625.18 USD
Worst trade: -294 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 18
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +534.28 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -25.28 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ZealCapitalMarketSC-Live04" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live06
13.64 × 36
ATFXGM8-Live
19.00 × 1
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.08.05 14:57
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.24 15:39
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 3.49% of days out of 86 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Lu6869077
3000 USD per month
19%
0
0
USD
14K
USD
15
99%
1 258
52%
95%
1.14
1.77
USD
20%
1:200
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