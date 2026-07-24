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cbkiri

BB BreakOut XM BROKER

cbkiri
cbkiri

cbkiri

Simple Side Hustle of Trading additional on top of employee career.
1 comment
0 reviews
Reliability
2 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2026 16%
XMGlobal-MT5 4
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
38
Profit Trades:
31 (81.57%)
Loss Trades:
7 (18.42%)
Best trade:
55.01 USD
Worst trade:
-41.80 USD
Gross Profit:
261.66 USD (23 951 pips)
Gross Loss:
-162.12 USD (7 883 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (104.51 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
106.59 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.15
Trading activity:
30.51%
Max deposit load:
9.31%
Latest trade:
23 hours ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
11 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.08
Long Trades:
24 (63.16%)
Short Trades:
14 (36.84%)
Profit Factor:
1.61
Expected Payoff:
2.62 USD
Average Profit:
8.44 USD
Average Loss:
-23.16 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-92.50 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-92.50 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
16.30%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
80.90 USD
Maximal:
92.50 USD (9.14%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
9.14% (92.50 USD)
By Equity:
41.60% (430.45 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GOLD# 38
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GOLD# 100
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GOLD# 16K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +55.01 USD
Worst trade: -42 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +104.51 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -92.50 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-MT5 4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

*** Investment in CFD carries risk. 100% Loss is possible***


This strategy is applying the BB Break Out Concept and are applied to multi pairs including Gold.


Copy signal using MQL5 might occure with slippage or if you wish to join the signal on the same broker plateform, search the strategy name via the link below:


https://social.tp-redirect.com/s/ERG03yng


No reviews
2026.08.05 02:53
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.08.04 21:51
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.08.03 10:41
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.29 18:14
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.29 18:14
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.29 17:14
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.29 13:12
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.29 02:09
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.29 01:08
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.29 00:08
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.28 23:08
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.26 22:53
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.07.26 22:53
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.24 16:39
Share of trading days is too low
2026.07.24 16:39
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.07.24 16:39
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.07.24 15:39
Share of trading days is too low
2026.07.24 15:39
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.07.24 15:39
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.07.24 04:31
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
BB BreakOut XM BROKER
50 USD per month
16%
0
0
USD
100
USD
2
97%
38
81%
31%
1.61
2.62
USD
42%
1:500
Copy

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