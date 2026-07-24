- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
300
Profit Trades:
154 (51.33%)
Loss Trades:
146 (48.67%)
Best trade:
31.10 USD
Worst trade:
-64.50 USD
Gross Profit:
2 660.93 USD (253 326 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 431.82 USD (224 542 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (122.34 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
178.72 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
52.87%
Max deposit load:
4.56%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
35
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.93
Long Trades:
199 (66.33%)
Short Trades:
101 (33.67%)
Profit Factor:
1.09
Expected Payoff:
0.76 USD
Average Profit:
17.28 USD
Average Loss:
-16.66 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-121.57 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-121.57 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
6.97%
Annual Forecast:
84.56%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
223.77 USD
Maximal:
246.51 USD (8.16%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
8.16% (246.51 USD)
By Equity:
13.74% (421.48 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|282
|EURUSD
|14
|USDCHF
|2
|GBPUSD
|1
|USDCAD
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|258
|EURUSD
|-15
|USDCHF
|-30
|GBPUSD
|30
|USDCAD
|-14
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|29K
|EURUSD
|292
|USDCHF
|-648
|GBPUSD
|427
|USDCAD
|-218
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +31.10 USD
Worst trade: -65 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +122.34 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -121.57 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
MFGinvest-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Opogroup-Server1
|0.00 × 1
|
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
|0.00 × 6
|
TengriSecurities-Server
|0.00 × 2
|
VTMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarketsAU-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
OneRoyal-Server
|0.00 × 3
|
XMGlobal-MT5 8
|0.00 × 3
|
AdmiralsSC-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
VantagePrimeLimited-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
Exness-MT5Real27
|0.00 × 3
|
EightcapGlobal-Live
|0.00 × 7
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 1
|
EGMSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live
|0.00 × 6
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 5
|
FreshForex-MT5
|0.00 × 2
|
StraitsFutures-ATL Live
|0.00 × 2
|
MilliniumFortune-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Garnet-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
TradingProInternational-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
VantageGlobalPrimeLLP-Live
|0.00 × 6
|
ForexTime-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
AtriaFinancial-Production
|0.00 × 1
|
SUSHIGlobalInvesting-Live
|0.00 × 3
go to profit
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
8%
0
0
USD
USD
3.1K
USD
USD
13
100%
300
51%
53%
1.09
0.76
USD
USD
14%
1:500