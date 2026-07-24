The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

MFGinvest-Server 0.00 × 1 Opogroup-Server1 0.00 × 1 RazeGlobalMarkets-Server 0.00 × 6 TengriSecurities-Server 0.00 × 2 VTMarkets-Live 2 0.00 × 1 FusionMarketsAU-Live 0.00 × 2 OneRoyal-Server 0.00 × 3 XMGlobal-MT5 8 0.00 × 3 AdmiralsSC-Live 0.00 × 2 VantagePrimeLimited-Live 0.00 × 4 Exness-MT5Real27 0.00 × 3 EightcapGlobal-Live 0.00 × 7 Exness-MT5Real10 0.00 × 1 EGMSecurities-Live 0.00 × 1 TMGM.TradeMax-Live 0.00 × 6 itexsys-Platform 0.00 × 5 FreshForex-MT5 0.00 × 2 StraitsFutures-ATL Live 0.00 × 2 MilliniumFortune-Live 0.00 × 2 Garnet-Server 0.00 × 1 TradingProInternational-Live 0.00 × 2 VantageGlobalPrimeLLP-Live 0.00 × 6 ForexTime-MT5 0.00 × 1 AtriaFinancial-Production 0.00 × 1 SUSHIGlobalInvesting-Live 0.00 × 3 278 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor