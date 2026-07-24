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Komang Endra Supiawan

Freshcaree

Komang Endra Supiawan
Komang Endra Supiawan

Komang Endra Supiawan

0 reviews
Reliability
13 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 8%
FBS-Real
1:500
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
300
Profit Trades:
154 (51.33%)
Loss Trades:
146 (48.67%)
Best trade:
31.10 USD
Worst trade:
-64.50 USD
Gross Profit:
2 660.93 USD (253 326 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 431.82 USD (224 542 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (122.34 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
178.72 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
52.87%
Max deposit load:
4.56%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
35
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.93
Long Trades:
199 (66.33%)
Short Trades:
101 (33.67%)
Profit Factor:
1.09
Expected Payoff:
0.76 USD
Average Profit:
17.28 USD
Average Loss:
-16.66 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-121.57 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-121.57 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
6.97%
Annual Forecast:
84.56%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
223.77 USD
Maximal:
246.51 USD (8.16%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
8.16% (246.51 USD)
By Equity:
13.74% (421.48 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 282
EURUSD 14
USDCHF 2
GBPUSD 1
USDCAD 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 258
EURUSD -15
USDCHF -30
GBPUSD 30
USDCAD -14
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 29K
EURUSD 292
USDCHF -648
GBPUSD 427
USDCAD -218
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +31.10 USD
Worst trade: -65 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +122.34 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -121.57 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

MFGinvest-Server
0.00 × 1
Opogroup-Server1
0.00 × 1
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
0.00 × 6
TengriSecurities-Server
0.00 × 2
VTMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
FusionMarketsAU-Live
0.00 × 2
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 3
XMGlobal-MT5 8
0.00 × 3
AdmiralsSC-Live
0.00 × 2
VantagePrimeLimited-Live
0.00 × 4
Exness-MT5Real27
0.00 × 3
EightcapGlobal-Live
0.00 × 7
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 1
EGMSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
TMGM.TradeMax-Live
0.00 × 6
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 5
FreshForex-MT5
0.00 × 2
StraitsFutures-ATL Live
0.00 × 2
MilliniumFortune-Live
0.00 × 2
Garnet-Server
0.00 × 1
TradingProInternational-Live
0.00 × 2
VantageGlobalPrimeLLP-Live
0.00 × 6
ForexTime-MT5
0.00 × 1
AtriaFinancial-Production
0.00 × 1
SUSHIGlobalInvesting-Live
0.00 × 3
278 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
go to profit
No reviews
2026.07.29 22:15
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.28 15:05
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.24 14:37
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.35% of days out of 74 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.24 03:31
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Freshcaree
30 USD per month
8%
0
0
USD
3.1K
USD
13
100%
300
51%
53%
1.09
0.76
USD
14%
1:500
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