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Minh Tue Le

Supersafe Trader Scalper

Minh Tue Le
Minh Tue Le

Minh Tue Le

0 reviews
10 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 -8%
FTMO-Server4
1:100
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
65
Profit Trades:
47 (72.30%)
Loss Trades:
18 (27.69%)
Best trade:
794.69 USD
Worst trade:
-3 634.38 USD
Gross Profit:
3 042.14 USD (114 721 pips)
Gross Loss:
-11 031.02 USD (212 478 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
26 (400.35 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 220.24 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.20
Trading activity:
0.05%
Max deposit load:
45.50%
Latest trade:
18 hours ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
35 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.92
Long Trades:
1 (1.54%)
Short Trades:
64 (98.46%)
Profit Factor:
0.28
Expected Payoff:
-122.91 USD
Average Profit:
64.73 USD
Average Loss:
-612.83 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
14 (-1 886.76 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3 634.38 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
-4.78%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
8 243.31 USD
Maximal:
8 643.66 USD (8.61%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
8.61% (8 643.66 USD)
By Equity:
2.65% (2 581.50 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
US100.cash 61
XAUUSD 4
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
US100.cash -5.5K
XAUUSD -2.5K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
US100.cash -97K
XAUUSD -507
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +794.69 USD
Worst trade: -3 634 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +400.35 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 886.76 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FTMO-Server4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Less analysis with short-term trades.

Max daily drawdown: 5% (x100).

Symbols: US100, GOLD and more.

Trading signals by Supersafe Trader using Gen-4 Trading System on MetaTrader 5.

Website: https://www.patreon.com/c/supersafetrader


No reviews
2026.08.06 15:49
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.30 16:36
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.30 15:35
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.23 18:25
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.23 18:25
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 7 days
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Supersafe Trader Scalper
30 USD per month
-8%
0
0
USD
92K
USD
10
0%
65
72%
0%
0.27
-122.91
USD
9%
1:100
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Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

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