- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
65
Profit Trades:
47 (72.30%)
Loss Trades:
18 (27.69%)
Best trade:
794.69 USD
Worst trade:
-3 634.38 USD
Gross Profit:
3 042.14 USD (114 721 pips)
Gross Loss:
-11 031.02 USD (212 478 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
26 (400.35 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 220.24 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.20
Trading activity:
0.05%
Max deposit load:
45.50%
Latest trade:
18 hours ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
35 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.92
Long Trades:
1 (1.54%)
Short Trades:
64 (98.46%)
Profit Factor:
0.28
Expected Payoff:
-122.91 USD
Average Profit:
64.73 USD
Average Loss:
-612.83 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
14 (-1 886.76 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3 634.38 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
-4.78%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
8 243.31 USD
Maximal:
8 643.66 USD (8.61%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
8.61% (8 643.66 USD)
By Equity:
2.65% (2 581.50 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|US100.cash
|61
|XAUUSD
|4
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|US100.cash
|-5.5K
|XAUUSD
|-2.5K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|US100.cash
|-97K
|XAUUSD
|-507
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +794.69 USD
Worst trade: -3 634 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +400.35 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 886.76 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FTMO-Server4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Less analysis with short-term trades.
Max daily drawdown: 5% (x100).
Symbols: US100, GOLD and more.
Trading signals by Supersafe Trader using Gen-4 Trading System on MetaTrader 5.
Website: https://www.patreon.com/c/supersafetrader
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-8%
0
0
USD
USD
92K
USD
USD
10
0%
65
72%
0%
0.27
-122.91
USD
USD
9%
1:100