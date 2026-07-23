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Kwok Hung Lai

BB Live 3

Kwok Hung Lai
Kwok Hung Lai

Kwok Hung Lai

0 reviews
Reliability
51 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 4%
ICMarketsSC-Live26
1:500
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 609
Profit Trades:
1 049 (65.19%)
Loss Trades:
560 (34.80%)
Best trade:
1 022.08 HKD
Worst trade:
-7 761.36 HKD
Gross Profit:
50 315.32 HKD (180 857 pips)
Gross Loss:
-52 018.96 HKD (187 894 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
68 (6 148.00 HKD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
6 148.00 HKD (68)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.00
Trading activity:
7.23%
Max deposit load:
3.45%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
-0.09
Long Trades:
660 (41.02%)
Short Trades:
949 (58.98%)
Profit Factor:
0.97
Expected Payoff:
-1.06 HKD
Average Profit:
47.97 HKD
Average Loss:
-92.89 HKD
Maximum consecutive losses:
77 (-1 562.22 HKD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-7 761.36 HKD (1)
Monthly growth:
9.52%
Annual Forecast:
115.61%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
4 948.19 HKD
Maximal:
19 010.24 HKD (49.95%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
27.15% (19 010.24 HKD)
By Equity:
15.94% (5 242.19 HKD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDUSD 484
AUDCAD 312
XAUUSD 301
EURAUD 120
NZDUSD 88
USDCAD 83
AUDJPY 71
GBPAUD 68
NZDCAD 59
NZDJPY 15
EURJPY 7
CADJPY 1
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDUSD -163
AUDCAD -47
XAUUSD -182
EURAUD -58
NZDUSD -92
USDCAD 129
AUDJPY 89
GBPAUD -113
NZDCAD 59
NZDJPY 38
EURJPY 125
CADJPY -5
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDUSD -13K
AUDCAD -1.4K
XAUUSD -4.6K
EURAUD -2K
NZDUSD -7.4K
USDCAD 14K
AUDJPY 6.9K
GBPAUD -7.6K
NZDCAD 4.9K
NZDJPY 4.3K
EURJPY -256
CADJPY -728
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 022.08 HKD
Worst trade: -7 761 HKD
Maximum consecutive wins: 68
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +6 148.00 HKD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 562.22 HKD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live26" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.00 × 3
Exness-Real3
0.00 × 16
Coinexx-Demo
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.00 × 6
Tickmill-Live04
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.12 × 17
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.22 × 155
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.26 × 109
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.36 × 119
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.68 × 539
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.76 × 71
FPMarkets-Live2
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live07
1.00 × 227
ICMarketsSC-Live26
1.09 × 1777
RoboForex-ECN-2
1.24 × 724
ICMarketsSC-Live23
1.33 × 73
ICMarketsSC-Live14
1.35 × 179
SaracenInc-Live
1.50 × 109
Exness-Real17
1.61 × 151
RoboForex-ECN
1.66 × 79
Exness-Real9
1.89 × 226
Exness-Real29
2.00 × 1
57 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.07.30 08:55
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.29% of days out of 344 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
BB Live 3
30 USD per month
4%
0
0
USD
34K
HKD
51
100%
1 609
65%
7%
0.96
-1.06
HKD
27%
1:500
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