- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1 609
Profit Trades:
1 049 (65.19%)
Loss Trades:
560 (34.80%)
Best trade:
1 022.08 HKD
Worst trade:
-7 761.36 HKD
Gross Profit:
50 315.32 HKD (180 857 pips)
Gross Loss:
-52 018.96 HKD (187 894 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
68 (6 148.00 HKD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
6 148.00 HKD (68)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.00
Trading activity:
7.23%
Max deposit load:
3.45%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
-0.09
Long Trades:
660 (41.02%)
Short Trades:
949 (58.98%)
Profit Factor:
0.97
Expected Payoff:
-1.06 HKD
Average Profit:
47.97 HKD
Average Loss:
-92.89 HKD
Maximum consecutive losses:
77 (-1 562.22 HKD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-7 761.36 HKD (1)
Monthly growth:
9.52%
Annual Forecast:
115.61%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
4 948.19 HKD
Maximal:
19 010.24 HKD (49.95%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
27.15% (19 010.24 HKD)
By Equity:
15.94% (5 242.19 HKD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDUSD
|484
|AUDCAD
|312
|XAUUSD
|301
|EURAUD
|120
|NZDUSD
|88
|USDCAD
|83
|AUDJPY
|71
|GBPAUD
|68
|NZDCAD
|59
|NZDJPY
|15
|EURJPY
|7
|CADJPY
|1
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDUSD
|-163
|AUDCAD
|-47
|XAUUSD
|-182
|EURAUD
|-58
|NZDUSD
|-92
|USDCAD
|129
|AUDJPY
|89
|GBPAUD
|-113
|NZDCAD
|59
|NZDJPY
|38
|EURJPY
|125
|CADJPY
|-5
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDUSD
|-13K
|AUDCAD
|-1.4K
|XAUUSD
|-4.6K
|EURAUD
|-2K
|NZDUSD
|-7.4K
|USDCAD
|14K
|AUDJPY
|6.9K
|GBPAUD
|-7.6K
|NZDCAD
|4.9K
|NZDJPY
|4.3K
|EURJPY
|-256
|CADJPY
|-728
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +1 022.08 HKD
Worst trade: -7 761 HKD
Maximum consecutive wins: 68
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +6 148.00 HKD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 562.22 HKD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live26" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real3
|0.00 × 16
|
Coinexx-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|0.00 × 6
|
Tickmill-Live04
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.12 × 17
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.22 × 155
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.26 × 109
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.36 × 119
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.68 × 539
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.76 × 71
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|1.00 × 227
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|1.09 × 1777
|
RoboForex-ECN-2
|1.24 × 724
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|1.33 × 73
|
ICMarketsSC-Live14
|1.35 × 179
|
SaracenInc-Live
|1.50 × 109
|
Exness-Real17
|1.61 × 151
|
RoboForex-ECN
|1.66 × 79
|
Exness-Real9
|1.89 × 226
|
Exness-Real29
|2.00 × 1
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
4%
0
0
USD
USD
34K
HKD
HKD
51
100%
1 609
65%
7%
0.96
-1.06
HKD
HKD
27%
1:500